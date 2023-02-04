World Cancer Day is an international day observed every year on February 4. It is a day to raise cancer awareness and encourage its prevention, detection and treatment. The Union for International Cancer Control leads World Cancer Day to support the goals of the World Cancer Declaration written in 2008. The United Nations observe this day and targets misinformation, raises awareness and reduces stigma. The primary goal of this day is to reduce illness and death caused by cancer significantly. As you observe World Cancer Day 2023, we at LatestLY have compiled a few images and HD wallpapers for free download online that you can share as WhatsApp messages, quotes and sayings to raise awareness. When Is World Cancer Day 2023? From Theme and History to Significance, Everything You Need To Know About The Day Observed By Union for International Cancer Control.

World Cancer Day was established on February 4, 2000, at the World Cancer Summit Against Cancer for the New Millenium, which took place in Paris. The Charter of Paris Against Cancer, which was created to promote research, prevent cancer, and improve patient services, also included an article establishing the anniversary of the document’s official signing as World Cancer Day, which was signed at the summit by the then General Director of UNESCO, Koichiro Matsuura, and then French president Jacques Chirac in Paris on February 4, 2000. Share these images and HD wallpapers for free download online on World Cancer Day 2023. National Cancer Awareness Day 2022 Date and Significance: Know History and Ways To Observe This Day in India Raising Awareness About Cancer.

In 2016, World Cancer Day started a three-year campaign under the tagline ‘We can, I can,’ which explored the power of collective and individual actions to reduce the impact of cancer. The theme from 2019 to 2021 was ‘I Am and I will’, which seeks to counter the negative attitude and fatalistic belief that nothing can be done about cancer and instead promotes how our personal actions can be powerful and impactful. The campaign theme for 2022-2024 is ‘Close the Gap’, which focuses on eliminating the difference in access to cancer care services faced by populations of various groups of country, income, age, gender, ethnicity etc.

