World Cancer Day is the campaign through which the entire globe can come together to combat the cancer epidemic. By promoting cancer awareness, educating the public about the disease, and encouraging governments and individuals around the globe to take action against it, World Cancer Day seeks to prevent millions of deaths each year. Around the world, cancer ranks second in terms of causes of death, and 70% of cancer deaths take place in low to middle-income nations. Resources-appropriate preventive, early diagnosis, and treatment measures can avert millions of deaths each year. The World Health Organization, the UN, and other UN organisations have recently acknowledged the urgent need for a worldwide commitment. National Cancer Awareness Day 2022 Date and Significance: Know History and Ways To Observe This Day in India Raising Awareness About Cancer.

World Cancer Day 2023 Date & Theme

Every year, World Cancer Day is observed on February 4. The theme of World Cancer Day 2022-2024 is "Close the Care Gap". The Union for International Cancer Control is in charge of planning the day (UICC). WHO has created a manual for early cancer detection. Without a doubt, early cancer detection will significantly lower the death rate related to cancer. There are many different types of cancer, but the ones that strike Indians most frequently are lung, breast, cervical, neck, brain, and colorectal. World Pancreatic Cancer Day 2022 Date: Know History and Significance Of The Day That Raises Awareness About The Deadly Disease.

History & Significance of World Cancer Day

World Cancer Day was established in 2000 at the first World Summit Against Cancer, which took place in Paris. The Charter of Paris Against Cancer was signed at this summit by several heads of state and cancer organisations from different parts of the world. It was a ten-article agreement outlining a joint global commitment to raising cancer patients' quality of life as well as to continuing to fund and develop cancer research, prevention, and treatment. The 4th of February was formally designated as World Cancer Day in Article X of the charter.

The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that by 2040, there will be more than 16.3 million cancer-related deaths worldwide if the incidence of the disease continues to rise at the current rate. Additionally, the WHO estimates that 40% of cancer-related fatalities might be avoided.

On World Cancer Day, we must recognise the strength of teamwork. We must spread awareness that each and every one of us has the power to influence the world in some way, no matter how tiny, and that by working together, we can significantly lessen the impact of cancer on the world. This 4 February, we're urging everyone — no matter who you are or where you are — to do their part to eradicate cancer.

