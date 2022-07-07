World chocolate day is an annual celebration of the most delicious flavour in the world, chocolate. It is observed every year on July 7. The U.S National confectioners list four primary chocolate holidays in their calendars. Apart from being celebrated on July 7, the day is also observed on September 13, October 28 and December 28. July 7 is believed to be the anniversary of the introduction of chocolate in Europe in 1550. As you celebrate World Chocolate Day 2022, we at LatestLY, have curated sweet quotes and messages that you can download and send to all your loved ones to wish them through WhatsApp and Instagram messages, Twitter and SMS. Most Expensive Chocolate & Other Fun Facts About Chocolates You Ought To Know About

World Chocolate Day was first observed in the year 2009. People celebrate this day with different types of chocolates available today like milk chocolate, dark chocolate, white chocolate, unsweetened baking chocolate etc. You can just give your loved one chocolate on this day or maybe prepare a chocolate flavour cake or pudding to celebrate the day with them. Here are sweet quotes and messages that you can download and send to all your near and dear ones to wish them World Chocolate Day 2022 through WhatsApp, Instagram, Twitter and SMS.

World Chocolate Day 2022 WhatsApp Status

World Chocolate Day 2022 (File Image)

WhatsApp Wish Reads: No Matter It Is Crunchy, Nutty or Flavoury.. Chocolates Are Love Forever. Happy World Chocolate Day.

Happy And Sweet World Chocolate Day 2022 Celebration

World Chocolate Day Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Image Reads: Hot Fudge Fills Deep Needs. - Susan Isaacs

World Chocolate Day HD Images

World Chocolate Day 2022 (File Image)

Wallpaper Reads: Bless Your Life With the Goodness of Chocolates. Stay Healthy and Celebrate This Day by Spreading Love and Happiness! Happy World Chocolate Day.

Quotes For World Chocolate Day 2022

World Chocolate Day 2022 (File Image)

Facebook Status Reads: Wishing You a Very Happy World Chocolate Day. May You Eat Lots of Chocolate and Never Get Fat.

Chocolate Day Messages

World Chocolate Day 2022 (File Image)

Pic Reads: Smile and Eat a Lot of Chocolates on This Day. Happy World Chocolate Day.

Though we don’t really need a day to celebrate the utterly delicious chocolates. Every day is a chocolate day for people who love chocolates. From mouth-melting to crunchy munchy chocolates, all forms of chocolates are a treat. But now that we have a special day to celebrate the taste of chocolates, why not do it to the best. Here are sweet quotes and messages that you can download and send to all your friends and family to send them the wishes for World Chocolate Day 2022. Wishing everyone Happy Chocolate Day 2022!

