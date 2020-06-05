World Environment Day 2020 HD Images: Instagram-Worthy Photos of Animals, Birds, Oceans and Mountains to ‘Celebrate Biodiversity’ and Nature!

World Environment Day 2020 Images (Photo Credits: Pexels)

World Environment Day is celebrated on June 5 every year to create awareness about the protection of our environment. The encourages action towards adopting measures that will help to save nature from further destruction. World Environment Day 2020 theme is 'Celebrate Biodiversity' which shows the need to co-exist. It highlights environmental conversation and sustainable living. As we celebrate World Environment Day 2020, we bring to you beautiful Instagram-worthy pictures of varying species on the surface of Earth which is all part of biodiversity. From the tall giraffes in Africa to the chirpy summer birds in India, we take a look at the varied species which makes the Earth complete. On this World Environment Day, you can also share these HD photos of nature with your friends and family highlight the beauty present around us. On World Environment Day 2020, a Letter From Mother Earth Addressing Concerns of Her Son, The Environment.

Isn't it amazing that only Earth in the entire planetary system is blessed with brimming lives of different kinds? From animals, reptiles, birds, rivers, mountains, lakes, oceans, trees, fish, corals, stars and millions of other living organisms that we haven't even name or known the least. As humans, we are not only blessed to enjoy these free gifts of nature but also to protect them. As we celebrate World Environment Day, let's pledge to not only protect our home but also teach our future generation the need to stand for its cause. Meanwhile, you can send these pictures of Earth's biodiversity with your loved ones. World Environment Day 2020: Mind-Boggling Facts About Nature That Will Leave You in Awe of Our Green Planet!

While you may be home on this World Environment Day, you can still celebrate it in different ways. Click on the link to know more about observing World Environment Day 2020 at home. At a time when the Earth is reeling under the pressure of human activities, it is important for world government to adopt policies that will lessen the problem. Since 1974, World Environment Day has been celebrated every year on June 5 encouraging and engaging governments, celebrities and citizens to focus on pressing environmental issue. Let's take a pledge to save nature and leave a better future for our children. Happy World Environment Day 2020!