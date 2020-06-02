How to Celebrate World Environment Day 2020 at Home? From Segregating Waste to Saving Water, 5 Ways in Which You Can Observe the Day

Celebrate World Environment Day 2020 at Home (Photo Credits: Unsplash, Pixabay)

World Environment Day is celebrated on June 5 every year to create awareness about the protection of our environment. Every year various events and programmes are held to celebrate the day. The day highlights the need to adopt measures that will not harm nature. However, World Environment Day 2020 celebrations will be different considering we are all at home due to the coronavirus pandemic. While it is advisable not to step outside, you can be at home and celebrate the day with your family. We bring to you five ways in which you can observe World Environment Day 2020. World Environment Day 2020: From Growing Vegetables at Homes to Necessary Travelling, 5 Things We Can Continue Doing Post Lockdown For a Greener and Cleaner Environment!

Changing our habits for a day is not the solution rather amending our lifestyle will help the environment. Letting the Earth breathe is what is required at the moment and preserving it for future generations. During the lockdown with little human intervention, we saw how nature revived. As humans, we need to operate in a fashion that will cause minimum damage to the environment around us. This World Environment Day, here are five things you can do at home to celebrate the observance. World Environment Day 2020: From Western Underground Orchid to Corpse Flower, Here's a List of 8 Most Endangered Plants From Across the World.

1. Segregate Waste

Segregate Waste (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

Make segregation of dry and wet waste a practice. Also, promote the practice in the place you reside in. This helps with recycling making the process easier. Effective segregation of waste ensures that less waste will be occupied in the landfill thus making it cheaper and better for people and the environment.

2. Plant Veggies at Home

Tomatoes (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Bring a little greenery indoors by planting your own vegetables and fruits. Encourage your family members, especially children to do the same. This will not only ensure you are self-sufficient with at least something. How to Grow Vegetables From Leftovers? From Green Onions to Lettuce, 5 Veggies And Herbs That Can be Grown at Home Easily (Watch Videos)

Switch off Lights

Lights (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Switching off lights during Earth Hour has been a popular practise worldwide. Let's do the same this year as most people across the globe are indoors due to the lockdown. Switch off non-essential lights on June 5 and be a part of the change.

Avoid Wastage of Water

Don't waste water (Photo Credits: Pexels)

Avoid standing under the showers for long hours, every minute wasted equates to 2.5 gallons of water. Inculcate the habit of saving water in every way possible. Be it an open tap or being simply wasted away, be the person to take a stand against wastage of water.

Educate Your Children

Teach children (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Children are the future who need to understand the importance of being a responsible citizen. On World Environment Day 2020, sit down with them and explain how to protect nature. How they can grow up to be champions of nature. And to make them aware of the problems, one has to lead a life of example for them to follow. Thoughtful Sayings on Environment and Nature to Show You Care for the Green Planet.

While these are some of the ways in which you can observe the day, there are plenty of ways in which you can observe the day. Be an environment champion and teach your children the same. We wish you all Happy Environment Day in advance!