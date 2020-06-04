World Environment Day 2020 Photos & HD Wallpapers for June 5 Celebrations: Wish Happy Environment Day With WhatsApp Stickers, GIFs, Quotes and Facebook Greetings

World Environment Day 2020 Image (Photo Credits: File Image)

World Environment Day is celebrated on June 5 every year to encourage awareness about the protection of the environment. It is one of the biggest annual events by the United Nations to highlight the needs of the environment. World Environment Day was designed by the UN General Assembly in the year 1972. As we observe World Environment Day 2020, we bring to you wishes and messages to celebrate the day. Our list of greetings also includes World Environment Day 2020 WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings, SMS, Messages, Photos, HD images, wallpaper, GIF, quotes and Instagram stories. How to Celebrate World Environment Day 2020 at Home? From Segregating Waste to Saving Water, 5 Ways in Which You Can Observe the Day.

The World Environment Day 2020’s theme is ‘Celebrate Biodiversity‘. It will be hosted in Colombia, in partnership with Germany. The theme of the day tries to highlight the need for human beings to be in sync with biodiversity. Biodiversity is a part of all living things and this day highlights its importance. Every living being is connected to each other in some or the other way and hence it is important to respect and co-exist. Nothing is greater or better in nature and everyone is depended on the other to grow and flourish. On World Environment Day 2020, a Letter From Mother Earth Addressing Concerns of Her Son, The Environment.

Happy Environment Day everyone and hope we all show gratitude to nature for all the love it bestows us with.