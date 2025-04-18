World Heritage Day, also popularly known as the International Day for Monuments and Sites, is an annual event that is celebrated on April 18. This international event was established by the International Council on Monuments and Sites (ICOMOS) in 1982 and endorsed by UNESCO in 1983. World Heritage Day aims to promote awareness about the diversity of cultural heritage and the efforts required for its protection and conservation. From Historical Sites to Cultural Landmarks, 5 Best Places To Visit in Delhi.

India is home to numerous UNESCO World Heritage Sites, including the Taj Mahal, Qutub Minar, and the Ajanta and Ellora Caves. These sites contribute to the nation's identity and tourism economy. April 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Complete List of Important Dates and Events in the Fourth Month of the Year.

World Heritage Day 2025 Date

World Heritage Day 2025 falls on Friday, April 18.

World Heritage Day History

World Heritage Day or International Day for Monuments and Sites was proposed by the International Council on Monuments and Sites (ICOMOS) on April 18, 1982. The day was approved by the General Assembly of UNESCO in 1983 during the UNGA’s 22nd general conference. The annual event aim is to promote awareness about the diversity of cultural heritage of humanity, their vulnerability and the efforts required for their protection and conservation.

World Heritage Day Significance

World Heritage Day holds great importance as the day emphasises the need to preserve historical monuments, archaeological sites, and landmarks that represent the collective history and identity of humanity. This annual international event encourages individuals, communities, and governments to take action in protecting them for future generations.

World Heritage Day serves as a reminder of our collective responsibility to protect these treasures for future generations. The day is marked with different types of activities, including visits to monuments and heritage sites, conferences, round tables and newspaper articles.

