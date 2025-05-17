World Hypertension Day (WHD) is an annual event that is observed on May 17 around the globe. The day serves as a great opportunity to promote public awareness of hypertension and encourage people to prevent and control it. It also educates people about the causes of high blood pressure, i.e. hypertension, its risks, and the importance of early detection and control. WHD promotes increased awareness of high blood pressure and accuracy in blood pressure measurement, especially in low to middle-income areas. World Hypertension Day 2025 falls on Saturday, May 17. World Hypertension Day Quotes and Images: HD Wallpapers, Messages, Slogans and Posters To Raise Awareness on High Blood Pressure.

World Hypertension Day was started by the World Hypertension League (WHL) on May 14, 2005. Since 2006, the WHL has been observing World Hypertension Day on May 17 of every year. Every year, World Hypertension Day is marked with a unique theme encouraging people to check their blood pressure regularly. World Hypertension Day 2025 theme: ‘Measure Your Blood Pressure Accurately, Control It, Live Longer’. In this article, let’s know more about World Hypertension Day 2025 date and the significance of the annual event.

World Hypertension Day 2025 Date

World Hypertension Day 2025 falls on Saturday, May 17.

World Hypertension Day 2025 Theme

World Hypertension Day 2025 theme is ‘Measure Your Blood Pressure Accurately, Control It, Live Longer’.

World Hypertension Day Significance

World Hypertension Day is aimed at raising attention on the importance of hypertension control. The main aim of this day is to communicate to the public the importance of hypertension and its serious medical complications, and to provide information on its prevention, detection, and management. On this day, several activities are held around the globe, like blood pressure screenings, calls to action, community events, media releases, and awareness campaigns.

Communities and governments around the world host events to educate people on lifestyle modification and dietary salt reduction, that helps in reducing the risk for stroke, cardiovascular disease, and kidney disease.

