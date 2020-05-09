World Migratory Bird Day 2020 Date & Significance: Know More about This Year's Theme That Raises Awareness on Migration of Birds

Migratory Bird (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

World Migratory Bird Day 2020: Birds are beautiful. Birds are simply enchanting. Birds are also an important crux of the ecosystem that we are a part of. Every year, people around the globe observe World Migratory Bird Day with much fanfare, with their entire focus on promoting awareness towards the migratory birds. Several international associations and agencies join hands in educating people and highlighting the need for saving the species of migratory birds on this day. There’s a lot to know when it comes to learning about World Migratory Bird Day. If you want to know details about World Migratory Bird Day 2020, its date, significance, and more, you should end your search here, as we have covered it for you. Interesting Facts about Some of the Most Beautiful Migratory Birds in the World (View Pics)

When will the World Migratory Bird Day 2020 be observed?

The World Migratory Bird Day 2020 will be celebrated on May 9, which will fall on Saturday this time around. The World Migratory Bird Day is observed twice in a year, the second date being October 10.

What is the history of World Migratory Bird Day?

The first observance of World Migratory Bird Day took place in 2006 when the Secretariat of Agreement on the Conversation of African-Eurasian Migratory Waterbirds (AEWA) and Secretariat of Convention on the Conservation of Migratory Species of Wild Animals (CMS) initiated a proposal. However, the first idea that came to the fray to observe this special day propped up in the United States in 1993. How to Fight Plastic Pollution to Save Our Feathered Friends And Their Habitats.

What is the official theme of World Migratory Bird Day 2020?

The official theme for World Migratory Bird Day 2020 is “Birds Connect Our World”. Every year, the grand global event is observed on a particular theme. Here’s a look at the past themes of World Migratory Bird Day:

2019 – Protect Birds: Be the Solution to Plastic Pollution

Protect Birds: Be the Solution to Plastic Pollution 2018 – Unifying our voices for bird conservation

Unifying our voices for bird conservation 2017 – A Healthy Planet for Migratory Birds and People

A Healthy Planet for Migratory Birds and People 2016 – Stop the illegal killing, taking, and trade of Migratory Birds

Stop the illegal killing, taking, and trade of Migratory Birds 2015 – Energy: Make it bird-friendly

What is the significance of World Migratory Bird Day?

It is said that the migration of birds is a natural miracle. How the migratory birds fly thousands of kilometres every year to feed, breed, and raise their young ones is simply majestic, and commendable at the same time.

In simple words, migratory birds are those species that leaves one habitat to find another habitat that has favourable ecological conditions to survive. When the going gets tough in their current habitat, they migrate to someplace that is equally suitable for their species to survive. However, the migratory patterns differ from species to species.

Migration is a tedious activity. It involves the movement of migratory birds from one place to another, one geography to another, one law of the land to another etc. There are different laws and rules of conservation of birds in different countries. Such factors become very crucial for migratory birds, as they travel a very long distance surviving between their habitats.

The observance of World Migratory Bird Day comes as a ray of hope for migratory birds, as it sheds light on the plight and ordeal they face in the course of their lives. Activists and environmentalists gather around the world raise awareness towards this grave issue on this day. They highlight the need for stricter laws of conservation of birds, and environment at large.

Given how the species of migratory birds are speedily depleting, with the rapidly changing climate and environment, the redressal of these issues has become more than just a priority. The World Migratory Bird Day aims to do just that. To grab the attention of the world and urge them to do their bit in conserving the migratory birds, and what they can do to make their lives, habitat, and migration easier.