World Post Day is an international observance that is marked each year on October 9, the anniversary of the establishment of the Universal Postal Union (UPU) in 1874 in the Swiss Capital, Bern. World Post Day was declared by the UPU Congress held in Tokyo, Japan in 1969. Since then, countries across the world have participated annually in the celebrations. This year, World Post Day 2025 falls on Thursday, October 9. Every year, the international event is celebrated with a unique theme. This year, World Post Day 2025 theme is 'Post For People: Local Service. Global Reach.' In this article, let's know more about World Post Day 2025 date, theme, history and the significance of the annual event.

World Post Day 2025 Date

World Post Day 2025 falls on Thursday, October 9.

World Post Day 2025 Theme

World Post Day 2025 theme is ‘Post For People: Local Service. Global Reach.’

World Post Day 2025 History

The Universal Postal Union was the start of the global communications revolution that highlighted the ability to write letter to others all over the world. World Post Day was celebrated for the first time in 1969 and since then, countries around the world take part in celebrations to highlight the importance of the postal service. The purpose of World Post Day is to create awareness of the role of the postal sector in people’s and businesses’ everyday lives and its contribution to the social and economic development of countries.

World Post Day Significance

World Post Day is an important event that highlights the role of postal services in connecting people, businesses, and communities worldwide. The celebration emphasises how the postal network has evolved over the years. It also reminds us of the importance of accessible communication for everyone, no matter where they live. Many countries observe World Post Day with several events like exhibitions, workshops, and awareness programs that showcase the value of postal services in everyday life.

