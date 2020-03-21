World Puppetry Day 2020 Date: History and Significance of Day Celebrating This Old Art Form

World Puppetry Day 2020 (Photo Credits: File Image)

Happy World Puppetry Day 2020, readers: Who doesn’t love puppetry? Well, almost everyone does. Puppetry is one of the oldest forms of art-entertainment that still exists, and more so, is loved by people across age groups. If you are someone who loves puppetry and admire this form of art, then World Puppetry Day is meant for you. If you are looking for information on World Puppetry Day 2020, its date, history, significance, and much more, then you have arrived at the right place.

When will World Puppetry Day 2020 be celebrated?

The World Puppetry Day 2020, like every year, will be celebrated on March 21, which will fall on Saturday, this time around. The first observance of the World Puppetry Day took place way back in 2003.

What is the History of celebrating World Puppetry Day?

It is said that the World Puppetry Day is observed globally due to the efforts of puppet theatre artist Javad Zolfaghari, who hailed from Iran. In 2000, he proposed to observe World Puppetry Day at the XVIII Congress of Union Internationale de la Marionnette (UNIMA), in Magdeburg, Germany. However, it was in 2002 – two years later – the date of World Puppetry Day, i.e. March 21 was finalised.

What is the Significance of World Puppetry Day?

In these times of despair, when everywhere there is gloom and doom, such forms of art like as puppetry can be used as a tool to spread joy and happiness. The observance of World Puppetry Day aims to raise interest and encourage the kids and youngsters towards the comic-art-entertainment form.

The World Puppetry Day not only comes as a medium of entertainment for the kids and youngsters but people across all age-groups. The observance of World Puppetry Day also helps in reviving the age-old tradition, and bring in fresh energy in the field of puppetry. Artists, across the world, participate in grand and exciting events, through which they send across different messages to the audience (and the world).

Every year, the UNIMA invites multi-talented influential puppetry artists to write an annual message for this special day. The celebration of World Puppetry Day means a lot in the field of art. We at LatestLY, wish you all a very “World Puppetry Day 2020”, and hope you enjoy the day by watching popular and best puppetry videos on the internet.