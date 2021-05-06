World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day or World Red Cross Day, is celebrated on the 8th of May. It is the birth anniversary of Henry Dunant. Dunant was responsible for the inception of the Red Cross and on World Red Cross Day day the world celebrates The Red Cross Society for their humanitarian efforts toward providing medical assistance to people across the globe. Ahead of World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day or World Red Cross Day 2021,

Date, Theme and Significance Of The World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day

The World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day or World Red Cross Day 2021 celebrate the relentless efforts of the front liner workers, volunteers, providing assistance to those affected by COVID-19. The Theme of World Red Cross Day 2021 is aptly named Unstoppable.

History Of The World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day

Henry Dunant is largely responsible for the birth of the Red Cross Idea. Born on 8th May 1828 Geneva, Dunant discovered 40,000 men, who were dead or dying on the battlefieldSolferino, Italy, between the armies of imperial Austria and the Franco-Sardinian alliance in 1859. The wounded were lacking medical attention. Dunant organised a group of local people to assist the injured on the battlefield. The soldiers were treated, fed and comforted by the people and upon his return, he spearheaded the formation of national relief societies to assist those wounded in the war. World Red Cross Wishes, Quotes & HD Images: WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Messages & GIF Greetings to Share on World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day.

In 1863, along with five geneva men, Dunant, created the Committee for Relief to the Wounded, which would later become the International Committee of the Red Cross. He was the recipient of the first Nobel Peace Prize.

Like with any idea, over time, it morphed, mutated and was accordingly adopted to fill the need of the hour. In the aftermath of World War I, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) was founded in 1919.

In order to peacefully serve the wounded initiative, known as the "Red Cross Truce" was presented and approved during a conference in Tokyo in 1936 and the first Red Cross Day was celebrated on May 8th 1948. The official title of the day changed over time and became "World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day" in 1984.

The Red Cross Society will come to exist in places in need of medical assistance. Initially, There were five founding members - Britain, France, Italy, Japan and the United States. However, now there is one in almost every country, with nearly 190 recognized National Societies.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 06, 2021 08:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).