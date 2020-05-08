World Red Cross 2020 Wishes, Quotes & HD Images: WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Messages & GIF Greetings to Share on World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day

World Red Cross 2020 Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day is annually celebrated on May 8, as the date marks the birth anniversary of Henry Dunant, the founder of International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC). The day is dedicated to helping people in different calamitous situation, natural or humanmade. Every year, a lot of humanitarian activities are conducted by the Red Cross, providing basic needs to the people. There are a lot of fundraising and donation events as well, so they can contribute to the noble cause. On World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day 2020, we bring you some meaningful quotes, wishes and messages that you can send online. The World Red Cross Day 2020 wishes and messages are also perfect for sending a reminder to people about the importance of humanitarian activities. These Red Cross Day wishes can also be sent along with images, WhatsApp stickers, GIFs, greetings and other messages through Facebook, Instagram and other social media activities. World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day 2020 Date & Significance: Know History and Celebrations of The Day Honouring The Humanitarian Movement.

As we said, a lot of events are organised focussing on raising donations to help the cause run smooth. But this year’s observation would be different, as no gathering is allowed because of the novel coronavirus spread, which has gripped nations across the world. However, one can still promote the aim of World Red Cross Day by sharing meaningful and inspirational wishes and messages. Our latest collection of World Red Cross Day 2020 wishes, images, Red Cross Day messages, GIFs and greetings are handy and can be downloaded to send across the accurate communication of observing Red Cross Day 2020 on May 8 and uplifting the idea of Nobel Peace Prize laureate Henry Dunant.

World Red Cross 2020 Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: On the Occasion of Red Crescent Day, Let Us Join Hands To Make Everyone In This World Healthier and Happier. Happy World Red Cross Day!

World Red Cross Wishes and Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: With Each Helping Hand, We Can Bring a Big Change in the Lives of People Around Us. Happy World Red Cross Day.

World Red Cross Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: A Warm Thank You to All Those Who Are Selflessly Serving Humanity and Bringing a Good Change in the Society. Happy World Red Cross Day to All!

Send GIF With Message: There Is Only One Way to Celebrate World Red Cross Day and That Is by Working Together to Make Our Society a Healthier One. Happy Red Crescent Day.

World Red Cross Day 2020 WhatsApp Stickers

WhatsApp has unveiled many stickers for users to download and share while communicating with friends and family to make chatting even more fun. Each festival and events have been dedicated a list of super cool stickers, available in Play Store app. For World Red Cross Day 2020 stickers and other images, you can visit HERE. We hope the above World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day 2020 wishes and images will be helping to you honouring the humanitarian movement.