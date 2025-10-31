World Savings Day is an annual celebration that encourages people to prioritize their savings and planning to build wealth for tomorrow, rather than giving in to all our wants of today. The main goal of World Savings Day is to show people different healthy and sensible ways that one can to live a debt-free and financially independent life. As we prepare to celebrate World Savings Day 2025, here is everything you need to know about this day, including date, World Savings Day 2025 theme, how to celebrate World Savings Day, and more.

World Savings Day has been an annual observance that was first commemorated on October 31, 1924. , during the 1st International Savings Bank Congress (World Society of Savings Banks) in Milan, Italy. The celebration of World Savings Day 2025 will therefore fall on October 31 as well. First celebrated by Italian Professor Filippo Ravizza who called it International Savings Day, the commemoration was also called World Thrift Day in the resolutions of the Thrift Congress. How Millennials Are Redefining Savings Account Usage.

World Savings Day 2025 Theme

Every year we celebrate World Savings Day with the intent of encouraging and celebrating healthy and safe investment practices. The cooperation of World Savings Day is usually surrounded by various important campaigns and awareness programs that are focused on easing people into understanding good financial habits and urging people to not shy away from investments and savings. To do this in a more concise manner, people often have a dedicated annual theme for World Savings Day. The World Savings Day 2025 theme is This is not a savings account. The main goal of this theme is to remind people to upgrade their methods of investment according to changing times and not just look at a savings account as a financially sound plan.

Financial security is a topic that we are all aware of, it is something everyone craves, however; most people are often too intimidated to embrace investments or even enter the world of financial planning beyond the traditional methods of savings accounts or fixed deposits. The main goal of World Savings Day has been to change that attitude. We hope that this World Savings Day, you do your bit to help more people be comfortable with the idea of investing and planning for the future and making informed financial choices.

