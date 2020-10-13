World Students' Day aka Vishwa Vidyarthi Divas will be celebrated on A. P. J. Abdul Kalam's birth anniversary which falls on October 15 every year. The day is dedicated to the students around the world who aim to get proper education to do well in their career and contribute to the growth of the country. There are many songs for students that one can listen to on this day. Some of the songs do not just motivate you to study but also helps you concentrate better. On this day as we celebrate Dr Kalam's birth anniversary, you might want to listen to these songs.

A little bit of background about the World Students' day: Back in 2010 the United Nations declared 15 October "World Students' Day" celebrated on former Indian president APJ Abdul Kalam's birthday. Dr Kalam was a dedicated teacher and identified himself foremost in that role before anything else. A scientist of global repute, Kalam was respected the world over. Check out some of the best students day songs:

Masterji Ki Aa Gayi Chitthi

This peppy number is what every student might want to hum during their class in school. While it may be an old song, it is quite relatable and perfect for the occasion today. Check out Masterji Ki Aa Gayi Chitthi YouTube video:

Khol De Par

Khol De Par Song from the movie Hichki starred by Rani Mukerji is yet another inspirational song that motivates the students to do better in life and study well. It describes how you should not be your own hurdle and work hard for yourself. Watch Khol De Par YouTube video:

Ratta Maar

Ratta Maar from Student Of The Year starring Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra, Varun Dhawa & Shefali Alvares is a song that is both fun and motivational. It describes how studies may be boring but you must get on to it! Watch Ratta Maar YouTube Video:

Celebrate the day to the fullest and as a student amid coronavirus pandemic, you might want to also be careful of the situation. While it must be difficult to get onto those online classes, know that its extremely important nd the faculty is putting in a lot of effort for it.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 13, 2020 02:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).