World Vegetarian Day is observed annually on October 1. It is a day of celebration established by the North American Vegetarian Society in 1977 and endorsed by the International Vegetarian Union in 1978. The day is "to promote the joy, compassion and life-enhancing possibilities of vegetarianism". The observance promotes vegetarianism and why people should adopt it. As we observe World Vegetarian Day 2020, we bring to you quotes and HD Images to share on the day. It also includes World Vegetarian Day 2020 cool Instagram captions and thoughts to send your vegetarian friends. People who are vegetarians share pictures of their loved dishes using the hashtag #WorldVegetarianDay. World Vegetarian Day 2020 Date, History and Significance: Know Everything About the Observance Dedicated to Highlight Benefits of a Vegetarian Lifestyle.

The month of October is observed as Vegetarian Awareness Month, which ends with November 1 which is World Vegan Day. Vegetarian Awareness Month has been known variously as "Reverence for Life" month, "Month of Vegetarian Food", and more. It was founded in 1977 by the North American Vegetarian Society (NAVS) and was endorsed by the International Vegetarian Union in 1978. Share these vegetarian quotes with your loved ones whose love for greens will take them to any extend. Post these as you Instagram caption with that favourite vegetarian dish of yours. From Apple, Orange to Spinach, Here Are 11 Fruits and Vegetables Which Should be Part of Your Diet Daily.

World Vegetarian Day 2020 Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Quote Reads: “Nothing Will Benefit Human Health and Increase the Chances for Survival of Life on Earth As Much as the Evolution to a Vegetarian Diet.” Albert Einstein

World Vegetarian Day 2020 Quote (Photo Credits: File Image)

Quote Reads: “The Vegan Diet Is Healthy and Leads to a Compassionate Lifestyle. I’ve Gotten So Many Benefits. My Weight Is Easily Maintained, My Skin Glows, I Sleep Better and I Feel More Energized.” Meagan Duhamel

World Vegetarian Day 2020 Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Quote Reads: “Vegetables Are a Must on a Diet. I Suggest Carrot Cake, Zucchini Bread, and Pumpkin Pie.” Jim Davis

World Vegetarian Day Quote (Photo Credits: File Image)

Quote Reads: “The Most Ethical Diet Just So Happens to Be the Most Environmentally Sound Diet and Just So Happens to Be the Healthiest.” Dr. Michael Greger

Quote on World Vegetarian Day 2020 (Photo Credits: File Image)

Quote Reads: “I’m Vegetarian So Eating Right Definitely Gives Me the Energy You Need.” Shannon Elizabeth

People celebrate the day indulging in quirky vegetarian dishes. More plant-based dishes are made in cafeterias and restaurants. Some also give offers and discounts on such dishes. Veggie burgers, cheese pizza, tofu and carrot sticks are some of the popular ones made on this day. If you are interested, you can try one of these dishes at home and share it with your loved ones and post the recipe online. We wish you a Happy World Vegetarian Day!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 01, 2020 07:50 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).