National Nutrition Week is observed annually in India from September 1 to 7 to make people aware of the importance of focusing on their diet and eating habits. This one-week event, which takes place in the first week of September, was launched by the Food and Nutrition Board in 1982. We mostly see people give diet the least priority, which is definitely not good in the long run. It is necessary for each and every one of us to realise how important it is to have the recommended dietary intake (RDI) of both micronutrients and macronutrients. On the occasion of National Nutrition Week 2020, we share with you 11 fruits and vegetables which include apple, orange, spinach and many others, that you must try to eat on a regular basis. Papaya to Red Bell Peppers, Here Are 5 Foods You Must Eat For Anti-Ageing Effects.

Irrespective of whether you are vegetarian or non-vegetarian, be sure to include fruits and vegetables daily in your diet. These foods are rich in fibre, vitamins and minerals, which are responsible for the smooth functioning of the body. Fibres are responsible for a healthy digestive tract and also aid in reducing blood sugar levels. Fibre-rich fruits and vegetables also help reduce the level of the hunger hormone ghrelin, which contributes to weight loss by helping avoid overeating. Also, vitamins and minerals in fruits and vegetables improve heart health and also strengthen the immune system. Here's a look at 11 healthy fruits and vegetables which you must include in your diet daily to avoid nutritional deficiency. Cauliflower Health Benefits: From Smooth Digestion to Strong Bones, Here Are Five Reasons to Eat This Cruciferous Vegetable.

11 Healthy Fruits & Vegetables

1. Apple

Apples (Photo Credits: Pexels)

Apple is rich in fibre and a good source of polyphenol which improves heart health. The pectin fibre in apple acts as prebiotic which enhances the gut health. Also, there is a saying, 'An apple a day, keeps the doctor away'.

2. Banana

Bananas (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Banana comes along with potassium which helps reduce blood pressure level and improves heart health. This delicious fruit also acts as a good stress buster. Banana also consists of complex carbohydrates which refill the depleted glycogen level in the body, which, in turn, helps provide energy to the body.

3. Orange

Oranges Health Benefits (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Orange is a good source of vitamin C which helps boost immunity. This citrus fruit is also good for skin health as it helps in the production of collagen.

4. Pineapple

Health Benefits of Pineapple (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Pineapple consists of antioxidants and minerals which help fight disease-causing germs. Also, the enzymes in pineapple ease digestion and also reduce inflammation in the body. Bromelain found in pineapple helps in metabolising protein, which in turn, helps burn away the excess belly fat.

5. Amla

Amla Juice (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

The vitamin C in amla is absorbed easily by the body and helps boost immunity. This fruit is also anti-bacterial in nature. Including it daily in your diet can also enhance hair growth.

6. Papaya

Papaya For Weight Loss (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Papayas are loaded with vitamin A, which is good for eye health. Apart from this, they are also high in water and fibre content, which smoothens digestion and prevents constipation. The papain enzyme in papaya helps break down proteins into building blocks, including amino acid.

7. Spinach

Spinach (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

This green leafy vegetable should definitely be included regularly in your diet as it is rich in vitamin C, iron, zinc and vitamin K which are essential for the smooth functioning of the body. Spinach also comes along with beta carotene, zeaxanthin, lutein and chlorophyll that help improve eyesight and boost immunity.

8. Cauliflower

Cauliflower (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Cauliflowers consist of vitamin B6, vitamin C, vitamin K and are also high in choline which can work wonders on our health. The presence of sulforaphane in this cruciferous vegetable appears to be effective against prostate cancer as per a study published in the National Institute of Health.

9. Carrot

Carrot (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Eating carrots daily can reduce the risk of cataracts and other eye problems due to the presence of beta-carotene. Also, the presence of soluble fibre in carrots can help reduce blood sugar level.

10. Cucumber

Cucumber (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

Cucumbers are high in water content, which keeps your body hydrated. Also, the fibres in this vegetable facilitate the smooth flow of the bowel movement.

11. Lemon

Lemon Health Benefits (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Lemon is loaded with vitamin C. Squeezing a lemon in your meal not only enhances its taste, but the vitamin C in it helps absorb iron and protein from the food.

Therefore, be sure to include above-mentioned vegetables and fruits in your diet daily for good health. Apart from this, also try to include berries, seeds and nuts in your daily diet for a healthy and fit body. This year, during National Nutrition Week 2020, motivate your friends and family members to eat nutritious food and stay away from processed food.

