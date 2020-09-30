A vegetarian is a person who does not consume meat or any products of animal slaughter. There are many varieties of vegetarianism, and the reason to follow this lifestyle also varies. World Vegetarian Day 2020 is on October 1. The day aims to bring global attention to the health and environmental benefits of vegetarianism and focusses on the ethics of following a vegetarian lifestyle. However, there are other reasons to observe the day. From religion to the urge of saving the environment, the motive to follow a vegetarian lifestyle varies. In this article, know World Vegetarian Day 2020 date, its history and significance, and why it is important to note a worldwide observation.

World Vegetarian Day 2020 Date

World Vegetarian Day was established by the North American Vegetarian Society in 1977 and endorsed by the International Vegetarian Union in 1978. World Vegetarian Day is celebrated on October 1, and it initiates the month as Vegetarian Awareness Month, which ends with November 1, as World Vegan Day. World Vegetarian Day 2020 is on October 1.

World Vegetarian Day History and Significance

World Vegetarian Day aims to bring awareness to the ethical, environmental, health and humanitarian benefits of a vegetarian lifestyle. The day initiates the month of October as Vegetarian Awareness Month, which ends with November 1, as World Vegan Day, the end of that month celebration. There are many reasons as to why people opt to follow a vegetarian lifestyle. In many cultures, vegetarianism is an integral part of religion. In India, many sects of Hinduism, Buddhism and Jainism prohibit the consumption of meat and animal products, through the use of milk and honey.

Some follow vegetarianism as a way to protect the environment. At the same time, others follow out of concern to save the animals. And again, there are many who follow vegetarianism for its health benefits. Many types of research have shown that a plant-based diet can help reduce the risks of heart disease, diabetes and some kinds of cancer.

World Vegetarian Day is not an official holiday, but people observe the day by spreading awareness and information on the benefits of vegetarianism.

