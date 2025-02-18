Yashoda Jayanti 2025 is observed on Tuesday, February 18. It is a sacred Hindu festival that celebrates the birth anniversary of Mata Yashoda, the foster mother of Lord Krishna. She is revered for her immense love, selflessness, and devotion to Krishna, playing a vital role in his upbringing. This festival is observed with great devotion, especially in regions where Krishna worship is prominent. It falls on Krishna Paksha Ashtami of the Phalguna month as per the Hindu lunar calendar. To celebrate Yashoda Jayanti 2025 on February 18, we bring you Yashoda Jayanti 2025 wishes, images, Maa Yashoda with Bal Krishna photos, HD wallpapers, GIFs, greetings and messages that you can send on Mata Yashoda's birth anniversary. February 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Get Full List of Major Events in the Second Month of the Year.

Devotees celebrate Yashoda Jayanti by offering prayers to Mata Yashoda and Lord Krishna, seeking her blessings for maternal love, protection, and prosperity. Temples conduct special pujas, bhajans, and storytelling sessions about Yashoda’s unconditional love and divine connection with Krishna. Many women observe fasting on this day, praying for the wellbeing of their children and family. As you observe Yashoda Jayanti 2025, share these Yashoda Jayanti 2025 wishes, images, Maa Yashoda with Bal Krishna photos, HD wallpapers, GIFs, greetings and messages. Hindu Festivals Calendar 2025: Know Dates of Holi, Chaitra Navratri, Durga Puja, Ganesh Chaturthi, Diwali and Other Major Festivals in India.

Happy Yashoda Jayanti (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Maa Yashoda Rid You of All Your Worries on This Day. Happy Yashoda Jayanti!

Yashoda Jayanti (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let There Be Love, Happiness and Laughter in Your Life With Maa Yashoda’s Blessings. Wishing You and Your Family a Very Happy Yashoda Jayanti!

Yashoda Jayanti (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: I Am Praying for You and I Know He Is Listening, May Makhanchor Bring Ananda and Prosperity to Your Home, Wish You a Blessed Yashoda Jayanti.

Yashoda Jayanti (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May da Natkhat Nandlal Always Give You, Many Reasons To Be Happy and You Find Peace in Krishna’s Consciousness. Happy Yashoda Jayanti.

Yashoda is often depicted as the epitome of motherhood, symbolising the bond between a mother and child. Stories from Hindu scriptures highlight her affectionate yet disciplined approach to raising Krishna, including the famous episodes of tying Krishna to a grinding mortar (Damodara Leela) and witnessing his divine cosmic form. These stories inspire devotion and reflect the virtues of patience, care and spiritual wisdom.

The celebration of Yashoda Jayanti also emphasises the importance of motherhood in shaping a child’s character and destiny. It is a day to honor maternal figures and recognise their sacrifices and unconditional love. The festival reinforces the values of love, devotion, and duty, making it a significant occasion in Hindu traditions.

