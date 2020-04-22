Banana Bread Recipes: Easy Methods by Chefs and Instagram Influencers to Make the Sweet Bread During COVID-19 Lockdown (Watch Videos)

The fear of contracting novel coronavirus has forced people to stay indoors. Many countries which are severely hit by the deadly virus are under lockdown. As more and more people are working from home and practice self-isolation due to COVID-19, there has been an increasing interest in baking. Not only that, everyone is trying out to make all kinds of meals to keep themselves occupied during this time. The latest craze is banana bread—the ultimate sweet bread in a category all its own. While banana bread is simple, it can still be made in several ways. You can stick with the classic banana bread, or you can get creative with the add-ins, the choice is yours and the fun during the process too. If any of you are wondering how one can make banana bread at home, brace yourselves as chefs and influencers on Instagram are sharing easy recipes during the COVID-19 lockdown, because why not! The videos of the methods to make the sweet bread are an instant social media hit. How to Make Dough for Pizza Base? Ingredients and Step-by-Step Recipe to Treat Yourself With Homemade Pizza.
How to Make Banana Bread at Home? Ingredients and Recipe
- To make the classic banana bread, you will need sugar, flour, baking soda, ground nutmeg, salt, baking powder, eggs, overripe bananas and unsalted melted butter.
- To mash the bananas, you do not need a mixer; a fork is perfect for the job.
- Now mix them into the batter. Add the dry ingredients and eggs and mix it until fully incorporated.
- Preheat the oven and butter the bottom sides and edges of the loaf pan, so it does not stick.
- Pour the batter in the prepared pan.
- Bake at least for an hour, until it turns into golden brown.
- Let it cool for about 15 minutes and slice away to enjoy.
Check out variant recipes, like adding walnuts, chocolate chips, fruits or other ingredients to make the banana bread tastier! The chefs and Instagram influencers are making quarantine productive for us and we all are happily indulged in it too. How to Make Rice Krispie Treats at Home? Follow These Quick Steps to Make the Sweet Treat With Minimal Ingredients.
Watch Video:
Rainy day today, and if you’re like me, you probably have a bunch of bananas getting too ripe in your kitchen. So let’s make banana bread. Check out the full video, and here’s the recipe (from my book Everyone Can Bake, out on 4/14). Ingredients: 400g (2 cups) sugar 250g (2 cups) All Purpose flour (plus more for dusting) 3g (3/4 tsp) baking soda 2g (3/4 tsp) ground nutmeg 5g (1 tsp) salt 5g (1 tsp) baking powder 150g (3 large) eggs 400g (2 cups, about 3-4) overripe bananas, peeled & mashed 200g (14 tbsp or 1 3/4 sticks) unsalted butter, melted, plus more for greasing Equipment: loaf pan mixing bowl spatula 1. Preheat oven to 350°F (175°C). Butter the bottom, sides, and edges of the loaf pan. Pour in some flour, shake it around until the pan is evenly coated, then tap out any excess flour. (You can also use parchment paper). 2. In a large mixing bowl, mash the bananas with a fork. Add the dry ingredients and the eggs, and mix with a spatula until well combined. Stir in the melted butter until fully incorporated. 3. Pour the batter in the prepared pan, filling it to 3/4 inch (2 cm) from the top (you may have extra batter). Bake until the cake is golden brown (about 1 hour) and a cake tester or paring knife comes out clean. 4. Let the cake cool in the pan for 15 minutes. While the cake is still warm, turn it out of the pan. Slice and enjoy while the cake is still warm. Storage: The banana bread can be wrapped tightly in plastic wrap or placed in an airtight container and stored at room temperature for up to 2 days. For longer storage, wrap it tightly in plastic wrap, place in an airtight container, and freeze for up to 3 weeks. To use the frozen banana bread, remove it from the airtight container and transfer it to the refrigerator (still in the plastic wrap) to thaw for at least 3 hours or up to overnight, until the banana bread is soft again. #EveryoneCanBake
Quick and Easy Recipe!
Superfood easy-to-make banana bread recipe. Gluten-free, nourishing and healthy. * 3 very ripe medium bananas * 3 eggs * 3 tablespoons unsweetened almond milk * 2 ½ cups packed blanched fine almond flour * 1 teaspoon cinnamon * 1 teaspoon baking soda * ½ teaspoon salt * ½ cup dark chocolate chips * 1 tablespoon of ghee or coconut oil to grease the pan. Mix all the wet ingredients first, then mix in all the dry ingredients (use wooden spoon or back of the fork). Pour batter into prepared loaf pan, smoothing the top with a spatula. Bake for 50 minutes-1 hour or until tester comes out clean in the middle of the bread. Once cool, cut into slices - I like to serve it with some almond butter, some maple syrup and some chia seeds on top! Enjoy!
Nutella Banana Bread!
Chocolate Banana Bread!
The banana bread can be stored, wrapped in a tight plastic wrap or placed in an airtight container for up to 2 days. Baking is easy and with these many recipes, it seems like everyone can! Just follow the basic steps, and you can make your own classic banana bread too with minimal ingredients.