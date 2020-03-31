How to Make Rice Krispie Treats at Home? Follow These Quick Steps to Make the Sweet Treat With Minimal Ingredients (Watch Recipe Video)

Representational Image (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

How is your self-quarantine going? Well, we all know it is no fun time, but the fact that we all are dealing with it well is quite gratified. People are trying to develop new skills to keep the self-isolation blues away. One of the most significant engagements among netizens was seen is cooking. People are coming up with culinary tips and tricks to make quick recipes that do not require many ingredients, but are filling and delicious to eat. Among them was the rice krispie. The sweet treats are easy to pull together and can be a fun activity engaging your kids to make it. Below in this article, we provide quick recipe ideas and ingredients required to make this easy homemade treats. We have also attached a DIY video for you to follow the steps and quickly make the sweet recipe while staying at home. Dalgona Coffee is Viral Trend on Social Media, Here's How to Make Whipped Brew That Has Caught Internet's Fancy.

There are plenty of rice krispies treat recipes on the internet. But for beginners, all you need are very few things and the accurate method to treat your taste buds. Below are quick recipe tips for whipping up the perfect rice krispie treat. It should not take you much time to prepare the recipe. From Washing Hands to Preparing Meals, These Good Habits Developed During COVID-19 Pandemic Can Change Your Entire Life!

Ingredients: Rice krispies, marshmallows, salt and butter.

How to Make Rice Krispies Treats: Recipe

In a large pot over medium heat, melt the butter. Add marshmallows and salt and continue to stir, until completely melted.

Continue to cook until the marshmallows turn slightly golden.

Remove from heat and stir in rice krispies.

Pour it into a pan and smooth top.

Let the treat cool completely before slicing and serving.

Watch Video on How to Make Rice Krispies:

Here, you go! The quick and delicious sweet treats are ready! You can even add some chocolate syrup on top of it, for an extra kick. They will last 2-3 days at room temperature in an air-tight container. You can extend that timeline a few days by storing them in the refrigerator and then take them out about 30 minutes before you eat them.