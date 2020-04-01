How to Make Dough for Pizza Base? Ingredients and Step-by-Step Recipe to Treat Yourself With Homemade Pizza (Watch Video)

Representational Image (Photo Credits: File Image)

Since a large section of people is staying indoor because of the novel coronavirus outbreak, they are trying their hands on new recipes. For all the fast-food lovers, local outlets are not an option at the moment! Nothing can quite compare enjoying your favourite pizza from the comfort of your home, while you Netflix and chill. Almost all of us are working from home and weekends are spent inside. So what you do when you miss the delicious taste of your favourite pizza? You make your own! But before that, you should know how to make the base. In this article, we provided a quick step-by-step recipe to make pizza dough to get the perfect crunch, while you bite a huge chunk of the slice. How to Make Rice Krispie Treats at Home? Follow These Quick Steps to Make the Sweet Treat With Minimal Ingredients.

The recipe for everyday pizza dough is something that many chefs have worked on together over the years, tweaking something here and adding something there, until finally coming to a consensus. Making a perfect pizza dough might sound tricky, but it is not. With just basic ingredients and right method, you can make your own pizza dough at the comfort of your home. Keto Dalgona Coffee Recipe: Here's How You Can Brew Low-Carb Version of The Viral Beverage Easily at Home!

Pizza Dough Recipe Ingredients: Water, Yeast, Flour, Salt, Sugar and Olive Oil

How to Make Dough for Pizza Base?

Take a small measuring cup and combine ¾ cup of warm water, yeast, one tablespoon of sugar to tenderize the dough, flour and salt and mix it together. You can use a hand-held or stand mixer or your own hands to mix it.

Add a couple of tablespoons of olive oil to add wonderful flavour to the dough.

Knead by hand for about some time and form it into a ball.

Place the dough into a greased mixing bowl, cover tightly and set aside to rise for about 90 minutes or keep it in the refrigerator overnight.

Roll the dough out into a small circle.

Top it with your favourite pizza toppings.

And now bake the pizza at a very high temperature for about 15 minutes.

Watch Video: How to Make Dough for Pizza Base?

Pizza dough is the foundation. Every great pizza begins with a great pizza crust. Some like thin and crisp, while others prefer thick and soft pizza crust. Treat yourself to a pizza, without having to leave the house.