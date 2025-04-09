Pana Sankranti, also known as Maha Vishuba Sankranti, marks the Odia New Year and is celebrated across Odisha with devotion and cultural fervour. It signifies the transition of the sun into the Aries zodiac, heralding the start of a new solar year. The day is observed with visits to temples, charitable acts, and the preparation of the traditional cooling drink called Pana, which gives the festival its name. Pana Sankranti 2025 is on April 14 and the Bela Pana drink is the centre of the festivities. So, how to make this healthy summer drink at home? In this article below, know the health benefits and step-by-step guide to prepare the refreshing beverage for Odia New Year 2025.

Bela Pana Recipe for Pana Sankranti

Pana is a sweet, hydrating drink made to beat the summer heat and symbolises nourishment and well-being. It is offered to deities and shared with family, neighbours, and even animals as a gesture of kindness and community spirit. The drink often includes a blend of jaggery, water, curd or milk, fruits, and basil leaves, served in earthen pots to maintain its cooling properties. Here's the step-by-step recipe to help you make Pana on the festive day. April 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Complete List of Important Dates and Events in the Fourth Month of the Year.

You can prepare Bel Pana using the pulp of the bael fruit (wood apple). Scoop out the pulp of one ripe bael fruit, mash it, and mix it with water, jaggery, black pepper, and cardamom. Strain the mixture and serve it chilled. Both versions are refreshing, nutritious, and hold cultural significance during the celebration of Pana Sankranti.

Watch Bela Pana Recipe Video for Pana Sankranti:

To make a basic Chhatua Pana (one of the most popular types), mix 2 tablespoons of chhatua (roasted gram flour) with a cup of chilled water. Add a tablespoon of jaggery or sugar, a pinch of black pepper, grated ginger, and a few basil (tulsi) leaves. Stir well until the jaggery dissolves completely. You can also add a bit of curd for extra taste and cooling effect.

Watch Chhatua Pana Recipe Video for Pana Sankranti:

Celebrate the Odia New Year with these summer drinks. We wish a Happy Pana Sankranti!

