Pana Sankranti 2025, also known as Maha Vishuba Sankranti (also spelt as Maha Bisuba Sankranti), marks the beginning of the Odia New Year and is celebrated with great enthusiasm in Odisha and other parts of India. Falling on Monday, April 14, in 2025, this auspicious festival holds deep cultural, spiritual, and agricultural importance. Pana Sankranti 2025 not only signifies the start of the traditional Odia calendar year but also honours nature, seasonal change, and local traditions. Discover the date, history, significance, and celebrations of Pana Sankranti 2025 in India. Baisakhi 2025 Is on 13th or 14th April? Know Date, Vaishakhi Sankranti Moment, Significance, and Rituals You Should Know About the Harvest Festival of Punjab.

Pana Sankranti 2025 Date & Shubh Muhurat

The most auspicious moment of Pana Sankranti, the Sankranti Moment, will occur at 03:30 AM on April 14, 2025. This marks the Sun’s entry into Aries (Mesha), which is a significant celestial event in the Hindu calendar. The alignment of the sun with Aries signals the start of a new agricultural cycle, making it an important day for farmers across Odisha.

Significance of Pana Sankranti

Pana Sankranti signifies the beginning of the Odia New Year and the arrival of a new farming season. As a harvest festival, it is a day for farmers to thank the Earth for its abundance and pray for a prosperous crop yield. People celebrate the day with much enthusiasm, marking it as an auspicious occasion to welcome a fresh start. April 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: List of Important Dates and Events in the Fourth Month of the Year.

In Odia culture, Pana Sankranti also coincides with the birthday of Lord Hanuman, a revered figure known for his devotion to Lord Rama. On this day, devotees visit temples dedicated to Lord Hanuman, as well as those of Lord Shiva and Surya (the Sun God), to offer prayers for strength, health, and prosperity.

Pana Sankranti 2025 Rituals and Celebrations

The day begins with a special Pana (a traditional drink made of jaggery, coconut, and fruits), which is prepared and offered to the gods. This drink symbolises life and vitality, marking the beginning of the New Year. People visit temples, especially those dedicated to Lord Hanuman, and perform rituals to seek blessings for the year ahead.

Festivities also include traditional dance and music, with locals donning colorful attire and celebrating in communities. Rath Yatras (chariot processions) are held in some areas, adding to the vibrancy of the day.

