Not everybody loves cooking, but most definitely loves eating. Hunger is a primal survival instinct, so it is important for everyone to know at least the basics of cooking for their own survival. Being able to cook does not have to include complex dishes with many ingredients. One must know how to make basic dishes and comfort food for bad rainy days. Whether there is an emergency or you are unable to order in, you should be able to fix yourself a fulfilling comfort meal. In this article, we give you easy and quick recipes that everyone should know how to make. No-Tomato Indian Recipes: 5 Delicious Desi Dishes That You Can Make Without Using Tomatoes (Watch Videos).

1. Curd Rice

If you love curd, you must know the simple and humble curd rice recipe. An original South Indian preparation, all you need is a simple tadka to your plain rice and curd.

Watch the Recipe Here:

2. Tomato Soup

Feeling low and sick but don’t have the energy to make a meal? Have tomato soup. It is a no-fuss recipe that will also be nourishing, especially if you have a fever and cold.

Watch the Recipe Here:

3. Dal

A good dal can be mood-changing. Whether you pair it with steamed rice or just drink a bowl of hot dal when you are sick, it can be refreshing.

Watch the Recipe Here:

4. Masala Khichdi

Nothing comforts like the humble khichdi made with a little masala. Fulfilling, tasty and easy to make, many people can even have khichdi daily.

Watch the Recipe Here:

5. Indian Chaat

Not exactly a healthy food, but if you need some food that will get you in a good mood, it has to be chat. We have so many varieties within our chaat that are lip-smacking. If you can prepare good chaat, you can totally flaunt it too.

Watch the Recipe Here:

These are some of the comfort foods that you must make an effort to learn if you don’t know them yet. Knowing how to make these meals will also make you feel good about yourself. So put your chef hats on and get stirring.

