Tomato is a necessary component of Indian cuisine, and its absence greatly affects our daily lives. The prices of tomatoes have increased significantly in India. However, we have discovered some Indian recipes that don't require tomatoes. You must try these delicious no-tomato meals to add flavour to your family dinners.

Kadhi Pakora

Kadhi is a unique yet tasty Indian gravy dish that is made of gram flour and yoghurt. To add more to its flavour, vegetable or plain pakoras are added to the gravy. The dish is a delight to taste buds and can be served with rice or rotis. India's Butter Chicken Ranked 3rd Best Chicken Dish in the World: Check Top-50 List of Best-Rated Chicken Dishes in the World.

Watch Kadhi Pakora Recipe Here:

Gatte ki Sabzi

Gatta Curry is a traditional Rajasthani recipe that is also made from gram flour and yoghurt. This Indian recipe is spicy and flavorful and is a perfect choice for your family dinner.

Watch Gatte Ki Sabki Recipe Here:

Okra Sabzi

Bhindi ki sabzi, often known as ladyfinger or okra, is a hassle-free and nutritious curry. You can serve the ladyfinger curry with chapati or plain rice. Misal Pav Supremacy! Title of Best Traditional Vegan Dish From India Goes to Misal Pav in a List Released by Taste Atlas.

Watch Bhindi ki Sabzi Recipe Here:

Paneer Butter Masala

Paneer butter masala is a rich & creamy Indian curry made with paneer, spices, onions, tomatoes, cashews, and butter. It is one of the most popular Indian dishes that is loved and enjoyed by all.

Watch Paneer Butter Masala Recipe Here:

Palak Paneer

Palak Paneer is a popular Indian dish that consists of paneer in a smooth, creamy and delicious spinach gravy. This is a delicious recipe that is easy to make and is best suited for a family dinner.

Watch Palak Paneer Recipe Here:

The above dishes are delicious and perfect for your family meals. Enjoy these vibrant and delightful Indian flavours that can be prepared without tomatoes.

