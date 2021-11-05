The five-day-long festival of Diwali that started with Govatsa Dwadashi, reaches its last day celebrations with Bhai Dooj. This year, Bhai Dooj 2021 will be celebrated on November 6, Saturday. Bhai Dooj is known by several other names such as Bhaubeej, Bhai Phonta, Bhai Tika and Bhai Dutiya. Difference Between Bhai Dooj and Raksha Bandhan: Know 2021 Date, the Significance, History and Traditions of the Observances.

Bhai Dooj is a Hindu festival for brothers and sisters. It is dedicated to the bond between siblings. All the brothers and sisters gather at one place and celebrate this auspicious day. We at LatestLY, have curated a perfect menu for you as you celebrate this day with your family.

Paneer Shimla Mirch

Paneer is a must for all vegetarians when it’s about celebrations. Try this amazing version of chilli paneer tikka as you enjoy the festivities. This is the perfect starter for the day. Bhai Dooj 2021 Greetings & Bhaubeej Wishes in Marathi: WhatsApp Messages, Quotes, Photos, Wallpapers and SMS To Celebrate Bhai Tika Festival.

Aloo Poshto

Add some carbs to your menu to stay energetic throughout the day. This shallow fry recipe of potatoes is tasty and interesting to try for Bhai Dooj.

Baked Pasta

Pasta is a favourite for all age groups. Be it youngsters or the grandparents, everyone loves pasta with some twisty tangy flavour. Try this recipe to serve your family with some scrumptious food at this festival.

Roasted Pumpkin Planks

This delicious pumpkin with maple lemon raita is the best dish to blackmail your brother for whatever you want this Bhai Dooj.

Sev Puri

Sev Puri is a light and crunchy snack that goes with all mocktails and drinks. Enjoy this with some onion, chutney and sev and top it with your favourite chutney.

This Bhai Dooj, celebrate the sacred bond between brothers and sisters with our mouth-watering recipes and bid farewell to the five days festival of Diwali.

Happy Bhai Dooj 2021 everyone!

