Bhai Dooj, also known as Bhaubeej, Bhai Tikka and Bhai Phonta, is a Hindu festival celebrated on the second lunar day of Shukla Paksha in the Vikram Samvat Hindu calendar or in the Kartik month of Shalivahan Shaka calendar. This year, Bhai Dooj 2021 will be celebrated on November 6, Saturday. Here's a collection of Bhai Dooj 2021 wishes, Happy Bhai Dooj 2021 greetings, Bhai Dooj messages, Happy Bhai Dooj images and HD wallpapers to celebrate this beautiful festival in honour of a sister and brother's unbreakable relationship. Bhai Dooj 2021 Celeb-Inspired Looks: Revamp Your Festive Outfits With These DIY Hacks.

This festival is very similar to Raksha Bandhan. On this day, sisters give gifts to their brothers. According to Hindu mythology, after defeating the evil demon Narakasura, Lord Krishna visited his sister Subhadra, who gave him a warm welcome with sweets and flowers. She applied tilak on his forehead, and hence this day is known as Bhai Tikka. As you celebrate this festival, we at LatestLY have curated a collection of beautiful messages that you can send to your brothers and sisters on this auspicious day.

Bhai Dooj 2021 Greetings in English

Bhai Dooj Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Read: Sending You Love and Blessings Wrapped in an Envelope Today. Happy Bhaiya Dooj to You My Brother!

Bhai Dooj Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Read: You Are My World, My Brother. This Is a Day To Thank You for Always Being There for Me. May Our Beautiful Relationship Strengthen With Each Passing Day. Happy Bhai Dooj!

Bhai Dooj Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Read: May This Bhai Dooj Bring Immense Happiness and Success in Your Life Brother. Wishing You a Happy Bhai Dooj!

Bhai Dooj Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Read: May Our Bond Become Strong and Unbreakable As Steel. Sending You All My Love and Blessings on Bhai Dooj. Love You Brother! Have a Blessed Bhai Dooj.

Bhai Dooj Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Read: I Always Pray for My Brother’s Long Life and Good Health. Cheer Up and Stay a Blessed Lifetime, Happy Bhai Dooj!

Bhaubeej Wishes in Marathi

Bhai Dooj Wishes in Marathi (File Image)

Bhai Dooj Wishes in Marathi (File Image)

Bhai Dooj is a festival of sisters and brothers. Though the festival is celebrated in different ways in different states, the whole ceremony signifies the duty of a brother to protect his sister and a sister's blessings for her brother. In traditional style, the sister performs the aarti for their brother and applies a red tikka on his forehead. This ceremony signifies the sincerest prayers for the long and happy life of her brother. In Haryana, the girls who do not have a brother worship the moon.

The girls and women whose brothers stay away from them send the tikka through the post and send wishes through various platforms. You can also send wishes from our collection of WhatsApp messages, HD wallpapers, GIF Images and SMS. Wishing everyone a Happy Bhai Dooj or Bhai Tikka 2021!

