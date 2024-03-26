Cheti Chand, celebrated predominantly by the Sindhi community, marks the beginning of the Hindu Sindhi New Year. Observed on the second day of Chaitra month (March-April), it commemorates the birth anniversary of the Sindhi patron saint, Jhulelal. Cheti Chand 2024 will be observed on Tuesday, April 9. The festival is characterised by prayers, devotional songs, and processions to rivers or water bodies, symbolising purification and renewal. Houses and temples are adorned with colourful decorations, and families gather to offer prayers and share traditional sweets like Prasad and Thadri. WhatsApp Messages, Greetings, and Facebook Photos for Jhulelal Jayanti and Sindhi New Year Celebrations.

Cheti Chand signifies the start of a new year and serves as a time for reflection, gratitude, and spiritual rejuvenation among the Sindhi community. It fosters a sense of unity and cultural pride. As you observe Cheti Chand 2024, we at LatestLY have put together a collection of food items you can relish on a festive day. Cheti Chand Mehndi Designs: Easy Step-by-Step Mehandi Design Videos and Henna Patterns For This Sindhi New Year.

1. Sai Bhaji

A hearty and nutritious dish made with spinach, lentils, vegetables like carrots and tomatoes, and seasoned with spices like cumin and coriander. It is typically served with rice or flatbread.

2. Sindhi Kadhi

A tangy and savoury curry made with chickpea flour (besan) and vegetables like okra and potatoes. It is seasoned with spices such as turmeric, cumin, and mustard seeds. It is often served with rice or roti.

3. Dal Pakwan

A popular Sindhi breakfast dish consisting of crispy deep-fried flatbreads (pakwan) served with a tangy lentil curry (dal) topped with chutney, onions, and fresh coriander leaves.

4. Koki

A savoury flatbread made with whole wheat flour, onions, green chillies, and spices like cumin and coriander seeds. It is typically cooked on a grill and served with yoghurt or pickle.

5. Sindhi Mitho Lolo

A fragrant and sweet rice dish made with basmati rice, sugar, ghee (clarified butter), nuts, and dried fruits like raisins and almonds. It is often garnished with saffron strands and cardamom powder, offering a delightful end to the festive meal.

As Sindhis gather to enjoy these flavourful dishes and partake in the festivities, Cheti Chand becomes a time of joy, unity, and culinary exploration. It marks the beginning of a new year with delicious memories and shared traditions. Happy Cheti Chand 2024!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 26, 2024 09:08 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).