Cheti Chand is a Sindhi Hindu festival that welcomes spring and harvest. It is observed as the beginning of the traditional new year for Sindhis, hence also called Sindhi New Year. The date is decided based on the lunar cycle of the lunisolar Hindu calendar and hence is celebrated on the first day of the Sindhi month of Chet, which in 2023 will be observed on March 22. This day is marked as the birthday of Uderolal in the year 1007, which is why the day is also observed as Jhulelal Jayanti. Uderolal took the form of Jhulelal and saved Sindhis from persecution by a cruel ruler named Mirkhshah. It is believed that Sindhis prayed to Varuna, the god of the Sindhu river, to save them, and as a result, Uderolal was born. Sindhis worldwide celebrate this day with feasts, fairs and processions of icons of Jhulelal. To increase the joy of the festival, share Cheti Chand wishes, Jhulelal Jayanti 2023 greetings, Cheti Chand quotes, Happy Sindhi New Year 2023 messages, Cheti Chand images and wallpapers with your friends and family.

WhatsApp Message Reads: I Wish There Are More Opportunities Than Threats, More Smiles Than Sadness As We Step Into a New Year. Best Wishes on Cheti Chand.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing You a Warm and Happy Cheti Chand Full of Celebrations and Happiness and Some Lovely Memories With Your Dear Ones.

WhatsApp Message Reads: The Occasion of Cheti Chand Reminds Us To Forget the Bad Things in the Past and Embrace the Goodness of Another New Year for a Bright and Happy Year.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing You a Very Happy Cheti Chand Full of Festivities and Happiness and Some Lovely Memories With Your Loved Ones.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Jeko Chavando Jhulelal, Kadhin Na Theendo Woh Kangaal. Cheti Chand Ju Lakh Lakh Vadayun.

