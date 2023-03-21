Cheti Chand is the Sindhi new year celebration observed in the month of the first Hindu month of Chaitra. On this day, one of the foremost saints of the Sindhi community, Jhulelal, was born, saving Sindhis from the terror of a cruel ruler named Mirkhshah. In 2023, this day will be marked on Wednesday, March 22. On this day, Sindhis exchange greetings, offer prayer to Lord Varuna, the god of water and relish traditional food. Females in the family also apply henna or mehndi on this day to celebrate the day to the fullest. As the day of Cheti Chand is approaching, here are some simple and easy Mehndi Designs step by step for Cheti Chand that you can apply and share with your female friends. Cheti Chand 2023 Date, Time and Shubh Muhurat: Know Sindhi New Year Tithi, Vidhi and Significance of Jhulelal Jayanti.

Trending Royal Peacock Mehndi Design for Cheti Chand:

Floral Bharua Mehndi Design Step by Step for Cheti Chand:

Easy Mehndi Design for Beginners Step by Step:

Cheti Chand Special Unique Mehndi Design:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)