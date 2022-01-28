Chinese New Year is one of the most important holidays in China. This year, Chinese New Year 2022 will be celebrated on February 1st. Chinese New Year is also known as Spring festival or Lunar New Year and celebrates the beginning of a new year on the traditional lunisolar Chinese calendar. The first day of the Chinese New Year begins on a new moon that appears between 21 January and 20 February. As you celebrate the Chinese New Year to welcome the spring season, we at LatestLY, have brought a list of traditional dishes prepared on this day to celebrate the festival. From Nian Gao To Spring Rolls, 5 Delish Dishes to Eat During Year Of The Tiger.

Chow Mein

This is one easy dish to make for the family on a busy day. It can be cooked in numerous varieties just like fried rice and every variety is unique in its own way.

Chinese Hamburger

Chinese Hamburger is a street food that originates from Shaanxi in northwest China. It contains over 20 spices and is extremely delicious.

Kung Pao Chicken

This spicy stir-fried chicken dish originates from southwestern China. It is fragrant, spicy and a little bit mouth-numbing due to Sichuan peppercorn. It’s is one of the easiest dishes to recreate at home.

Soup Dumplings

These are dumplings with soup inside. The filling is made of pork stock which is packed with collages that solidify once it cools.

Spring Rolls

Spring rolls are famous in eastern China for Lunar New Year. They symbolise wealth and are called spring rolls because they are eaten during the spring festival. They are crisp and scrumptious and taste best when hot.

These are some easy traditional recipes that you can enjoy sitting at your home on the Chinese New Year. Wishing everyone Happy Chinese New Year 2022!

