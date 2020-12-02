Christmas 2020 is almost here, and we cannot keep calm. The COVID-19 pandemic may have low-keyed the celebrations, but it surely could not dampen the spirit of merry. People around the world are engaged in festive decorations. Some are opting for coronavirus-themed ornaments to decorate their X-Mass trees, after all, tis the season to be safe, more than anything else! While that is in place for sure, what is a little stressful is to have the perfect Christmas 2020 sweet recipes. The festival celebration is surely limited, but that does not mean, we will not relish at the Christmas cookies. From rum and raisin cake to mince pies, cookies and more, in this article, check out the seven easy Christmas 2020 sweet recipes that will ‘bake’ you happy this holiday season.

The festival, just like the rest of the events this year, will be observed virtually by many. However, Christmas is not Christmas without some delicious sweet treats. Making mince pies, Christmas fruitcakes at home are like a tradition that families follow and it also strengthens their bond. Pies, cookies, plum cakes and puddings are almost synonymous to Christmas. One of the important customs associated with the Christmas Pud is that it was traditionally prepared with 13 principle ingredients that represent Jesus and his disciplines. Some even add silver coins to the pudding, believing that it brings good luck to the baker. While traditions are on, check out the best Christmas sweet recipes, with step-by-step guidance in videos to bake the best for the holiday season.

Watch Video: Rum & Raisin Cake Recipe

Watch Video: Christmas Cookies Recipe

Watch Video: Christmas Pudding Recipe

Watch Video: Mince Pies Recipe

Watch Video: Plum Cake Recipe

Watch Video: Apple Crumble Recipe

Watch Video: Chocolate Doughnuts Recipe

These are some of the most popular desserts that are baked in every household and allow families to indulge in merry moments. While the festive feel has set the mood right, do not forget that we are in the middle of a pandemic and we must follow the necessary guidelines for a safe Christmas 2020 celebrations. Spend this time with your family members and enjoy the season of merry, at home. Merry Christmas!

