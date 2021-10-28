Diwali is a festival to celebrate the day Lord Rama returned to his kingdom Ayodhya with his wife Sita and brother Lakshman after defeating Ravana in Lanka and serving 14 years of exile. It is also known as the festival of lights. Diwali 2021 Calendar With Dates in India: When Is Dhanteras, Lakshmi Pujan and Bhai Dooj This Year? Get Complete Deepavali Holiday Dates.

Diwali falls in the Kartik month of the Hindu calendar and according to the Gregorian calendar, it falls between mid-October and mid-November. This year it falls on November 4, Thursday. On this day, people offer gifts and sweets to their family and friends. We, at LatestLY, have listed out sweet recipes that you can try and offer on this auspicious day to your friends, family and relatives.

1. Coconut Barfi

This is the best one to try for beginners as it does not require string consistency. All you need is just three ingredients coconut, milk and sugar. Cut out in any of your favourite shapes and offer to one and all.

2. Kaju Katli

This one sweet is an all-time favourite for everyone. With its mouth-watering texting, Kaju Katli can be made best with this given recipe.

3. Rava Ladoo

Rava Ladoo with a delicious aroma and crunch can be made perfectly well with this Andhra style recipe.

4. Mysore Pak

Invented in the royal kitchen of Mysore Maharaja, Mysore Pak and old classic sweet dish.

5. Gajar Halwa

With the onset of winters, gajar ka halwa is one of the best sweets offered during the season. On Diwali, many people offer this traditional Indian dish to their guests at home.

It's a festive time, and in India, festivities come with sweets. Relish these mouth-watering sweet recipes this Diwali and enjoy the festival. Wishing everyone a Happy Diwali 2021!

