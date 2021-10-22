Diwali is the annual five-day celebration known to be the biggest festival for Hindus across the world. Celebrated in the Hindu month of Ashwin, Diwali is filled with all the great fervour and pomp. From preparing delicious delicacies to organising family gatherings, there are various crucial elements to this grand festival. As we prepare to celebrate Diwali 2021, we must know all about the 5-day celebration. Diwali 2021 calendar will help us plan better for this festival of lights, which is surely extra special this year. And here’s everything you need to know about the Diwali 2021 date, how to celebrate 5-days of this festival and its significance. Yes, there are other festivities such as Dhanteras, Govatsa Dwadashi, Lakshmi Pujan, Govardhan Puja and Bhai Dooj. 9 Times Katrina Kaif Exuded Festive Vibes in Six Yards of Sheer Elegance, Bookmark These Looks NOW!

When is Diwali 2021?

As we know, Diwali is a five-day celebration that begins on the Dwadashi leading to New Moon Day in the Hindu month of Kartik. While the main celebration of Diwali or Badi Diwali is celebrated on the day of Amavasya, the festivities surround this day. Here is the complete Diwali 2021 calendar.

Diwali 2021 Day 1 - November 1 - Vasu Baras & Govatsa Dwadashi

Govatsa Dwadashi or Vasu Baras is the first official day of the Diwali celebration in some states like Maharashtra. Commemorated one day before Dhanteras, which is popularly considered to be the first day of the Diwali celebration, Govatsa Dwadashi 2021 will be celebrated on November 1.

Dwadashi Tithi Begins - 01:21 PM on Nov 01, 2021

Dwadashi Tithi Ends - 11:31 AM on Nov 02, 2021

Diwali 2021 Day 2 - November 2 - Dhanteras or Dhantrayodashi

Dhanteras is known as the first day of Diwali in most parts of the country, especially North India. On this day, people often buy gold, silver and other metal items to invite Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Kuber into their homes. Many people also buy the coins required for Lakshmi Puja during Diwali on this day. Dhanteras 2021 will be celebrated on November 2. Diwali Faral 2021 List: From Besan Ladoo to Tikhat Shev, a Look at Maharashtrian Diwali Snacks.

Trayodashi Tithi Begins - 11:31 AM on Nov 02, 2021

Trayodashi Tithi Ends - 09:02 AM on Nov 03, 2021

The auspicious time to perform the Dhanteras Puja is 06:51 PM to 08:32 PM.

Diwali 2021 Day 3 - November 3 - Kali Chaudas and Hanuman Puja

Kali Chaudas is observed in some western states in India, like Gujarat. Commemorated on the Chaturdashi before Kartikeya Amavasya, Kali Chaudas 2021 falls on November 3. On this day, many people perform the auspicious Hanuman Puja as well.

Chaturdashi Tithi Begins - 09:02 AM on Nov 03, 2021

Chaturdashi Tithi Ends - 06:03 AM on Nov 04, 2021

Diwali 2021 Day 4 - Naraka Chaturdashi, Lakshmi Puja, Tamil Deepavali, Badi Diwali

The Amavasya in the month of Kartik is celebrated as Diwali across the country. Diwali 2021, therefore, falls on November 4. This day is filled with various fun celebrations and rituals. Many people perform the auspicious Lakshmi Puja on this day.

Amavasya Tithi Begins - 06:03 AM on Nov 04, 2021

Amavasya Tithi Ends - 02:44 AM on November 5, 2021

Here is the Lakshmi Puja 2021 Shubh Muhurat - 06:43 PM to 08:31 PM.

Diwali 2021 Day 5 - November 5 - Govardhan Puja & Gujarati New Year

The day after the main Diwali celebration is known as Govardhan Puja. It is believed to be the day that Lord Krishna defeated God Indra, and it is commemorated on the Pratipada in the month of Kartik. The day after Diwali is also celebrated as the Gujarati New Year! This celebration falls on November 5 this year.

Pratipada Tithi Begins - 02:44 AM on Nov 05, 2021

Pratipada Tithi Ends - 11:14 PM on Nov 05, 2021

Govardhan Puja Pratahkala Muhurat - 06:26 AM to 08:45 AM

Govardhan Puja Sayankala Muhurat - 03:43 PM to 06:03 PM

Diwali 2021 Day 6 - November 6 - Bhai Dooj

The last day of the Diwali celebration is known as Bhai Dooj or Bhau Beej in various parts of the country. Similar to the festival of Raksha Bandhan, this day commemorates the unique relationship between siblings. Bhai Dooj 2021 will be commemorated on November 6.

Dwitiya Tithi Begins - 11:14 PM on Nov 05, 2021

Dwitiya Tithi Ends - 07:44 PM on Nov 06, 2021

It is interesting to note that while Diwali celebrations are known to last for five days, but if we consider Maharashtra’s celebration of Vasu Baras, it lasts six days. Here’s wishing everyone a Happy and Safe Diwali 2021!

