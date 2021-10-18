Apparel brand Fabindia run Diwali campaign named "Jashn-e-Riwaj" on Twitter on Monday. Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha National President and BJP MP Tejasvi Surya objected to the ad campaign, saying "Deepavali is not Jashn-e-Riwaaz". Later, Fabindia has removed a tweet promoting their new collection for Diwali 2021 after being heavily trolled by netizens on social media.

"Deepavali is not Jashn-e-Riwaaz. This deliberate attempt of abrahamisation of Hindu festivals, depicting models without traditional Hindu attires, must be called out," Surya tweeted.

Deepavali is not Jash-e-Riwaaz. This deliberate attempt of abrahamisation of Hindu festivals, depicting models without traditional Hindu attires, must be called out. And brands like @FabindiaNews must face economic costs for such deliberate misadventures. https://t.co/uCmEBpGqsc — Tejasvi Surya (@Tejasvi_Surya) October 18, 2021

Fabindia slammed by some netizens for their social media ad campaign. The hashtag '#BoycottFabIndia" is now trending on Twitter. Some users said they will boycott the products of Fabindia.

See Twitter Reactions Below:

Wow @FabindiaNews great job at de-Hinduising Deepawali! Call it a ‘festival of love and light’, title the collection ‘Jashn-e-Riwaaz’, take Bindis off foreheads of models but expect Hindus to buy your overpriced, mass produced products in the name of ‘homage to Indian culture’! https://t.co/S47g1ArUbB — Shefali Vaidya. 🇮🇳 (@ShefVaidya) October 18, 2021

Am an indian and I have never celebrated jashn-e-riwaz. Never heard of it. What on earth is this festival? https://t.co/w15iBV0qpJ — Janani Sampath Veeravalli✍️ 🇮🇳 (@jananisampath) October 18, 2021

Its simply "Deepawali", why to bring this p-secular shit of "Jashn-E-Riwaaz" in H'ind'u festival.#BoycottFabIndia pic.twitter.com/gdGd1oMtxy — Avinash Srivastava 🇮🇳 (@go4avinash) October 18, 2021

