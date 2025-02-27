March 2025, the third month of this year, is approaching, and it brings with it a packed schedule of celebrations, events, key observances, and festivals. Many people start planning house parties, getaways, or visits to restaurants and clubs much in advance. Often these plans include alcohol in them. This is why it is important to take note that India observes dry days. Dry days are very strictly observed on days of national, cultural, religious, or political importance. These dry days usually coincide with holidays, major festivals, and events. So, if you have any plans that may involve alcohol, you might want to make a note of the dry days in March 2025. Dry Days in India in 2025 List With Festival and Event Dates: Get Full Calendar With Days When Alcohol Will Not Be Available for Sale in Liquor Stores, Pubs and Bars Across the Country.

What Is a Dry Day?

Dry days are the days where the sale, purchase, or serving of alcohol is strictly prohibited in restaurants, liquor stores, pubs, and bars. It is observed to maintain public decorum and order during a festival and event. Dry days are also observed in honour of religious festivals and events. Hence, it is advised to stock up on alcohol in advance so you can have alcohol from the confines of your home and your plans remain undisturbed.

If you’re wondering where to find the full list of upcoming dry days in India in March 2025, look no further. To help, we have compiled a coherent list. The list of dry days in March 2025 includes Holi 2025 celebrations and Eid ul-Fitr 2025. List of Long Weekends in 2025 in India: Check Out the New Year Calendar for the Holiday Dates To Plan Vacations and Weekend Getaways.

List of Dry Days in March 2025 With Festival & Event Dates

Dates Days Festival/Event March 14 Friday Holi March 31 Monday Eid-ul-Fitr

Dry days are not always the same across the entire country. Sometimes, they may take place only in a specific city or state, depending on the festival or event. The decision is based on what is being observed. To find the exact dates of dry days in India, it is best to check with local authorities in advance or refer to the guidelines issued by the state excise department.

