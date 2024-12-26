Long weekends in 2025 promise a precious reprieve from the routine grind, offering the perfect opportunity to unwind, explore, or simply enjoy quality time with loved ones. A year sprinkled with extended weekends allows for strategic planning to make the most of these delightful breaks, fostering moments of rejuvenation and adventure. First and Last Countries To Enter New Year 2025: Which Is the First Country To Ring in Happy New Year? Know When January 1 Begins Around the World at Different Time Zones.

In 2025, several holidays in India coincide with weekends, creating extended breaks that open avenues for relaxation and exploration. Here are some notable long weekends to mark on your calendar:

Long Weekend in January 2025

There is a possibility of one long weekend in the first month of the year, and that could be around Makar Sankranti and Pongal celebrations on January 14, which falls on Tuesday. In many organisations and offices, Makar Sankranti falls under an optional holiday. This is how you can get yourself a good break in January 2025.

Saturday, January 11

Sunday, January 12

Monday, January 13 – Take a day off

Tuesday, January 14 – Pongal, Makar Sankranti (restricted holiday)

Long Weekend in February 2025

There are no official public holidays near weekends in February 2025!

Long Weekend in March 2025

Holi Weekend: The festival of colours, Holi, falls on a Friday, offering a fantastic opportunity for a mini-vacation or vibrant celebrations with family and friends.

Thursday, March 13: Holika Dahana

Friday, March 14: Holi

Saturday, March 15

Sunday, March 16

Eid ul Fitr Weekend: Eid ul Fitr in 2025 is expected to fall on the 30th or 31st of March, subject to the sighting of the moon. If you can manage to get a planned leave on Friday, you can easily plan a four-day long weekend at the end of March 2025!

Friday, March 28 – Take a day off

Saturday, March 29

Sunday, March 30

Monday, March 31 – Eid-ul-Fitr*

Long Weekend in April 2025

April 2025 provides a couple of chances to enjoy good breaks from work and go on quick getaways. In the second week of April, there are a few restricted and gazetted holidays in the form of Mahavir Jayanti, Vaisakhi and Ambedkar Jayanti.

Thursday, April 10 – Mahavir Jayanti

Friday, April 11– Take a day off

Saturday, April 12

Sunday, April 13 – Vaisakhi

Monday, April 14 – Ambedkar Jayanti (restricted holiday)

Easter/Good Friday Weekend: Good Friday to Easter Sunday is always a guaranteed long weekend. Easter Sunday extends the weekend for relaxation, Easter egg hunts, or spiritual observances.

Friday, April 18 – Good Friday

Saturday, April 19

Sunday, April 20 – Easter

Long Weekend in May 2025

Maharashtra Day Weekend: If you are residing in Maharashtra, Maharashtra Day or Maharashtra Din is declared a state holiday. Maharashtra Day 2025 falls on Thursday, and if you can land yourself a leave on Friday, it could be your fun four-day long weekend!

Thursday, May 1 - Maharashtra Day

Friday, May 2 - Take a day off

Saturday, May 3

Sunday, May 4

Buddha Purnima Weekend: Buddha Purnima is a gazetted holiday in India, so many offices, schools and colleges are closed on the day.

Saturday, May 10

Sunday, May 11

Monday, May 12 – Buddha Purnima (Gazetted Holiday)

Long Weekend in June 2025

There are no official public holidays near weekends in June 2025!

Long Weekend in July 2025

There are no official public holidays near weekends in July 2025!

Long Weekend in August 2025

Independence Day Weekend: India's Independence Day falls on a Friday, allowing for a three-day break ideal for exploring historical sites or enjoying quality family time.

Friday, August 15 – Independence Day

Saturday, August 16 – Janmashtami

Sunday, August 17

Ganesh Chaturthi Weekend: Celebrate Lord Ganesha's festival to go out of the city and travel to a new place.

Wednesday, 27 August – Ganesh Chaturthi

Thursday, August 28 – Take a day off

Friday, August 29 – Take a day off

Saturday, August 30

Sunday, August 31

Long Weekend in September 2025

Eid-e-Milad / Onam Weekend: Two major festivals, Eid-e-Milad or Mawlid and Onam, will be celebrated on September 5, which falls on Friday. It provides everyone with a good opportunity that you can use to take a good getaway to a beautiful place.

Friday, September 5 – Eid-e-Milad, Onam

Saturday, September 6

Sunday, September 7

Long Weekend in October 2025

Gandhi Jayanti / Dussehra Weekend: Gandhi Jayanti and Dussehra fall on the same day this year, on Friday, October 2.

Wednesday, October 1 –Maha Navami (Restricted Holiday)

Thursday, October 2 – Dussehra, Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti

Friday, October 3 – take the day off

Saturday, October 4

Sunday, October 5

Diwali Weekend: Diwali, the festival of lights, falls on a Monday, offering an extended weekend for grand celebrations, family gatherings, or a short trip.

Saturday, October 18

Sunday, October 19

Monday, October 20 – Diwali

Long Weekend in November 2025

Guru Nanak Jayanti Weekend: Guru Nanak Jayanti, the biggest festival in Sikhism is a gazetted holiday in India, so many offices, schools and colleges are closed on the day.

Wednesday, November 5 – Guru Nanak Jayanti (Gazetted Holiday)

Thursday, November 6 – Take a day off

Friday, November 7 – Take a day off

Saturday, November 8

Sunday, November 9

Long Weekend in December 2025

Christmas Weekend: Christmas 2025 falls on Thursday. If you can manage a leave on the following day, you can plan a memorable holiday to a stunning place to celebrate Christmas.

Thursday, December 25 – Christmas

Friday, December 26 – Take the day off

Saturday, December 27

Sunday, December 28

New Year's Eve Weekend: The year ends with an opportunity to go on a long weekend that you can use to take a good getaway to a beautiful place. It's an ideal time to plan a quick getaway or indulge in fun activities to welcome the new year.

Wednesday, December 31 – Take the day off

Thursday, January 1 – New Year’s Day

Friday, January 2 – Take the day off

Saturday, January 3

Sunday, January 4

These long weekends in 2025 present a plethora of opportunities for travel enthusiasts, leisure seekers, and those simply craving a break from their regular routine. Whether planning a quick getaway to nearby destinations, indulging in cultural festivities, or relishing quiet moments at home, these extended breaks serve as rejuvenating respites throughout the year. Planning ahead and making the most of these long weekends ensures a year filled with memorable experiences and cherished moments.

