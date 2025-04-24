By now, almost all of us must be familiar with Dubai Kunafa Chocolate. The viral Dubai Kunafa chocolate is a decadent fusion of milk chocolate, creamy pistachio filling and shredded kataifi pastry inspired by the Middle Eastern dessert kunafa. The unexpected surge in popularity of Dubai Kunafa chocolate has catapulted the dessert into global stardom and triggered a significant pistachio shortage and price hikes worldwide. The result is a decadent confection that oozes indulgence with every bite and it’s not just winning hearts but sparking global trends and even impacting pistachio supply chains, so why not make it at home? Looking for a quick and effortless recipe for Kunafa chocolate? Protein-Rich Vegetarian Recipes: From Matar Paneer to Rajma, 5 Easy-To-Make Indian Dishes That Are Packed With Protein (Watch Videos).

The United States, a major producer of pistachios, experienced a poor harvest last year, exacerbating the shortage. Consequently, pistachio prices have risen from $7.65 to $10.30 per pound. Iran, another leading producer increased exports to the UAE by 40% to meet the demand. Despite these efforts, the shortage has affected various industries including confectionery and baklava production, leading to price hikes and rationing in some regions.

Recipe For Kunafa Chocolate

Ingredients:

1. 200g high-quality milk chocolate (or dark chocolate, if preferred)

2. 100g shelled pistachios (unsalted and raw or roasted)

3. 50g kataifi pastry (shredded phyllo dough, available in Middle Eastern stores)

4. 30g (2 tbsp) unsalted butter

5. 2 tbsp sugar

6. 1 tbsp condensed milk or cream cheese (optional for pistachio paste)

7. 1 tsp rose water or orange blossom water (optional, for Middle Eastern flair)

8. A pinch of sea salt

How To Make Kunafa Chocolate:

1. Toast the Kataifi Pastry

Preheat your oven to 180°C (350°F). Gently separate the kataifi strands and place them in a bowl. Melt the butter and mix with the kataifi until well-coated. Spread on a baking tray and toast for 10 to 15 minutes until golden brown and crispy. Stir occasionally to avoid burning. Let it cool completely.

2. Make the Pistachio Filling

In a food processor, pulse pistachios with sugar and a pinch of salt until finely ground. Add a spoonful of condensed milk or cream cheese to help form a paste (optional). Add a dash of rose water or orange blossom water for an aromatic boost. Fold the cooled kataifi into the pistachio mixture and mix until evenly distributed. You want a sticky, textured paste.

3. Melt the Chocolate

Break the chocolate into small pieces and melt in a double boiler or microwave in 30-second intervals. Stir until smooth and glossy.

4. Assemble the Bars

Pour a thin layer of melted chocolate into each cavity using a silicone chocolate bar mould and coat the sides. Place the mould in the freezer for 5 to 10 minutes to firm up the first layer. Press the pistachio-kataifi mixture into the centre of each mould, leaving space at the top. Pour the remaining chocolate over the filling to seal the bars. Smooth the surface and refrigerate for at least 1 to 2 hours or until fully set.

5. Serve

Gently pop the bars out of the mould. Break a bar in half for the signature effect and enjoy the crunch, ooze and nutty aroma!

How To Make Dubai Viral Kunafa Chocolate:

Easy Recipe To Make Kunafa Chocolate:

While the pistachio shortage poses challenges, it also offers an opportunity to explore creative culinary endeavours at home. By recreating this iconic dessert, you can partake in the global phenomenon and appreciate the intricate flavours that have captivated audiences worldwide.

