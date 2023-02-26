National Pistachio Day is observed every year on February 26. It is a day for all pistachio lovers to enjoy their favourite dry fruit all day long. Pistachios are known as happy nuts in China and smile nuts in the Middle East. These small nuts are extremely nutritious and contain as much protein as an egg per serving. As you celebrate National Pistachio Day 2023, we at LatestLY have bought together a few health benefits of eating the smiling nut that you must know. From Watergate Salad to Honey Pistachio Ice-Cream, 5 Dishes That Are Just Yummylicious.

High in Antioxidants

Pistachios are a rich source of antioxidants and contain a higher amount than many other nuts and seeds. They are extremely good sources of lutein and zeaxanthin, both of which are very important antioxidants for eye health.

High Protein

Pistachios contain a good amount of protein. After almonds, pistachios are the container with the highest amount of protein than any other nuts. Approximately 14% of their calorie content is protein.

Promote Healthy Gut Bacteria

Pistachios contain a high amount of fiber which is good for your gut bacteria. It may also increase the number of bacteria that produce beneficial short-chain fatty acids like butyrate.

May Help Reduce Blood Sugar

Pistachios have higher carb content than most nuts, pistachios have a low glycemic index. Therefore they don’t cause large blood sugar spikes. Also, many studies claim that eating pistachios can help promote healthy blood sugar levels.

Help Manage Weight

Pistachios are a nutritious and satisfying snack that may lead to one eating less and help reduce overall weight.

Pistachios are not just a tasty snack but also a powerhouse of nutrients. Wishing everyone a Happy National Pistachio Day 2023!

