Eid al-Fitr 2020 Summer Drink Recipes: From Rooh Afza to Aam Panna, 6 Thirst-Quenching Sharbat You Can Make at Home to Celebrate Eid (Watch Videos)

The celebration of Eid al-Fitr is approaching us, and the festive bells are ringing. However, this year’s observation will be different because of the pandemic, but no lesser fun. The festival of Eid is extremely special for the people belonging to the Muslim community. After observing month-long fast during Ramzan, Eid al-Fitr is celebrated, popularly called the “Festival of Breaking the Fast.” Eid al-Fitr 2020 will begin on the evening of May 23 and ends the next evening of May 24. The festival is all about sewiyans, biryanis, kormas and more. While people love indulging in these rich delights, it is important to keep your body hydrated too. The scorching heat may come in the way of your celebration. So, that you keep the gut calm, here we bring you six summer drinks to prepare for Eid 2020. Rooh Afza, Raspberry Lemonade, Aam Panna and many more, these thirst-quenching sharbat will make the festival of Eid 2020 even more joyous, while you celebrate the festival at home. From Seekh Kabab to Sheer Kurma, 6 Traditional Recipes That You Can Prepare At Home This Year.

1. Rooh Afza

The festival of Eid can never be completed without this rose sharbat. With all its cooling properties and great taste finds favour with people during the festival. You can even add rooh afza to your homemade ice creams and custard.

2. Raspberry Lemonade

A tall glass of crushed raspberries with a hint of lemon and mint, can take all your summer heat away. Begin by pureeing the raspberries in a blender with some of the lemon juice. After you stir the mixture with required sugar, add some more water to your liking, and add some ice too. Eid al-Fitr 2020 Virtual Celebration Ideas: From Prayers at Home to Preparing Traditional Recipes, 5 Ways You Can Celebrate the Festival.

3. Bael Ka Sharbat

The sweet and pulpy drink is not only great in taste but full of nutrients too. This summer cooling drink is absolutely easy to make and serve the best sweetish sour test. To make this drink, break the bael (Aegle marmelos), soak in water, extract the pulp and add sugar. Mix wait, strain it and your homemade bael ka sharbat is ready to serve.

4. Watermelon Juice

Fresh, light and low calories, you can sip this breezy drink, all day long. Scoop the fruit into a blender, strain it and pour the drink into a pitcher. It is cool, sweet, refreshing and hydrating, all that you need during the festival of Eid 2020.

5. Aam Panna

Made with raw mangoes, water, white salt, black salt, black pepper and some chaat masala, this drink is a perfect way to beat the summer heat during the festival. The drunk has a tangy, sweet taste with hints of cardamom, cumin and black salt. It is the addition of these flavours that helps in the digestion.

6. Iced Tea

Iced Tea is also a good idea to cool off during the festival. There are a lot of flavours, the recipes of which you can try at home, such as the blackberry mint iced tea, lemon basil iced tea, iced peach ginger tea, hibiscus and rose iced tea and many more.

Here, you go, now you have six different recipes of summer drinks that you can make at home to make the festival of Eid al-Fitr special. Stay home, stay safe, keep your body hydrated and celebrate the day with these drinks to refresh your soul.