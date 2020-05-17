Eid al-Fitr 2020 Special Recipes: From Seekh Kabab to Sheer Kurma, 6 Traditional Recipes That You Can Prepare At Home This Year

Eid recipes (Photo Credits: Pixabay, Facebook)

The holy festival of Muslims, the occasion of Eid al-Fitr 2020 is approaching in a week's time. The tentative dates of the celebration are May 23 or 24. It depends on the sighting of the Shawwal moon. This observance ends the month-long fasting by people of the community. After dawn to dusk fasting without food and water on all days, Eid is a time to celebrate. Meeting families, cooking a traditional feast and exchanging hugs to wish Eid Mubarak are common ways of celebrations. But this time due to the risk of Coronavirus, people have been advised to stay at home and celebrate with their immediate family members only. Even if you won't be able to meet your friends and relatives this time, you can always indulge in a nice spread of meal for this festive occasion. Ahead of Eid al-Fitr we give you 6 traditional Eid recipes which you can prepare at home. Eid al-Fitr 2020 Virtual Celebration Ideas: From Prayers at Home to Preparing Traditional Recipes, 5 Ways You Can Celebrate the Festival.

Eid recipes are an exciting part of the celebrations. From amazing kebabs for starters, spicy gravies, biryani all followed up with sweet malpuas to Sheer Kurma, the spread of food is a haven for a foodie. After a month-long of one time meals, Muslims indulge in some tastiest and scrumptious Eid recipes. We have got you some of them which you can make at home. Chand Raat Mubarak 2020 Wishes in Advance: WhatsApp Stickers, HD Images, Eid Facebook Messages and GIF Greetings to Send Ahead of Eid al-Fitr.

Chicken Seekh Kabab

Seekh kebab or kabab are very popular starter dish made of minced meat. You can either make it with chicken or mutton mince as per your preference. The meat is marinated nicely with spicy masala and seasoning and then cooked on skewers. If you do not have skewers this time, you can make it as cutlets too.

Spicy Lemon Chicken

A flavourful dish with the sourness of lemon combined with spicy chicken meat. If your mouth already watering? Depending in your liking you can have it only as a starter or pair it up with some rice. This is a yummy dish if you love a mix of flavours.

Chicken Afghani Gravy

Unlike the typical chicken gravies that we usually have, this style of cooking is more creamy infused with a lot of peppers. It does have the red masalas but a blend of light spices. It makes for an amazing accompaniment with roti, naan or even rice.

Mutton Dum Biryani

Do we even need any description of biryani? A rice speciality of the Muslims it is layered with spicy meat. It is definitely not the easiest recipes to cook. It takes a lot of time and effort, with separate cooking of the meat and rice along with the layering but there is nothing more fulfilling than a perfectly cooked dum biryani!

Shahi Tukda

Once the main course meal is done, we come to the desserts. Shahi Tukda is a dessert recipe which has its origins to the royals as the name suggests. But it is very easy to make and tastes wonderful. With bread dipped in ghee, thick milk and topped with nuts, each bite gives a creamy delight!

Sheer Kurma

This list would be incomplete without including Sheer khurma. Also called sheer khorma it is a vermicelli pudding prepared by Muslims at the time of Eid. It is a lovely dessert which has milk and a mixture of nuts and dates.

These are some of the yummy Eid recipes you could try this festive season. To make these dishes you will need a lot of ingredients. So check at home if you have the availability or on your round to the grocery store this week, try and pick up on the masalas or extra things that you might need. Do not let this lockdown let your festive spirit down. Indulge in some cooking of these lovely traditional dishes.