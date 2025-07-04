Every year, on July 4, people across America celebrate Fourth of July, also known as the US Independence Day. This day is a powerful reminder of how America found its voice as a free nation in 1776. Well, celebrating the Fourth of July is not just about setting off fireworks or taking part in parades. It is also about honouring the courage, unity, and spirit that built the country. On this beautiful day, all the families and communities come together to reflect on freedom and express their gratitude. Some people celebrate the day with music, food, or simple moments of joy. Are you also planning to enjoy July 4 by cooking delicious desserts? If it's a yes, don't worry, here in this article, we will bring you some sweet dish recipes to cook at home on the Fourth of July 2025, like star-spangled marshmallow pops, American flag fruit platters, and more. Red, White and Blue Recipes For 4th of July 2025: Flavourful Cookies, Patriotic-Themed Cake, Triffle and More, Try These Easy Fourth of July Recipes at Home.

American Flag Fruit Platter

The first dessert dish, which is super delicious and easy to make, is the American Flag Fruit Platter. All you need to do is arrange some fresh strawberries, bananas, and blueberries on a tray. They all should be in the shape of the American flag. Isn't it a simple and healthy dessert to make? Fourth of July 2025 Recipes: From Grilled Hot Dogs to Apple Pie, Prepare These Delicious Food Items To Celebrate US Independence Day (Watch Videos).

Watch the Video To Make an American Flag Fruit Platter:

Patriotic Ice Cream Sundaes

The second dessert option is Patriotic Ice Cream Sundaes. To make them, scoop vanilla ice cream into a bowl. Then, add strawberries, blueberries, whipped cream, and festive sprinkles to the top.

Watch the Video To Make a Patriotic Ice Cream Sundae:

No-Bake Oreo Firecracker Bites

The third dessert recipe is No-Bake Oreo Firecracker Bites. Start by crushing Oreos and mixing them with cream cheese. Then, roll the dough into balls and coat them with red, white, and blue sprinkles.

Watch the Video To Make No-Bake Oreo Firecracker Bites:

Red, White & Blue Berry Cups

The fourth dessert idea is Red, White, and Blue Berry Cups. To make them, layer the strawberries, blueberries, and whipped cream in a small cup. Then, top them with mini American flag toothpicks for a more festive finish.

Watch the Video To Make Red, White & Blue Berry Cups:

Star-Spangled Marshmallow Pops

The last dessert dish is Star-Spangled Marshmallow Pops. Take the large marshmallows and dip them into the melted white chocolate. Then, coat them with the red and blue sprinkles.

Watch the Video To Make Star-Spangled Marshmallow Pops:

From fruity flag platters to starry marshmallow pops and more, these tasty desserts will surely turn Independence Day into a delicious celebration of freedom, togetherness, and creativity.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 04, 2025 09:10 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).