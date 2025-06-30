The United States of America celebrates their Independence Day every year on July 4. This is one of the most special and patriotic occasions. Independence Day in the US occasion marks the nation's birth in 1776. At that time, the Declaration of Independence was adopted. This day honours the freedom, courage, and unity which shaped America’s history. Apart from that, every single person in America celebrates this day. Many activities happen, like vibrant parades, fireworks, family gatherings, delicious food and the American flag flying high. Ahead of Fourth of July 2025, we bring you red, white and blue recipes that you can cook at home for your loved ones. Also, you can prepare various options like flavourful cookies, patriotic-themed cake, trifle, and more on the US Independence Day on July 4.

Red, White & Blue Trifle

Red, White, and Blue Trifle is a layered dessert made with sponge cake, whipped cream, strawberries, and blueberries. Delicious 4th of July Recipes To Prepare at Home on US Independence Day.

Watch Recipe Video for Red, White & Blue Trifle:

Patriotic-Themed Cake

The second is a Patriotic-Themed Cake, which is baked with a vanilla or red velvet cake. Then, you can decorate it with fresh red, white, and blueberries like the American flag.

Watch Recipe Video for Patriotic-Themed Cake

Flavourful Star-Shaped Cookies

The third one is Flavourful Star-Shaped Cookies. To make this dish, you must use the cookie cutters to make the stars. Then, decorate those cookies with colourful red, white, and blue icing.

Watch Recipe Video for Flavourful Star-Shaped Cookies

Grilled BBQ Sliders

The fourth one is Grilled BBQ Sliders. You can make these small, Juicy burgers at home. All you need is cheese, pickles, and BBQ sauce.

Watch Recipe Video for Grilled BBQ Sliders

Classic American Macaroni Salad

The last is Classic American Macaroni Salad. It has a creamy and tangy taste and requires a lot of pasta, veggies, and mayo.

Watch Recipe Video for Classic American Macaroni Salad

Celebrating Independence Day (US) is also about reflecting on the values of liberty, equality, and democracy. Not just that, but this day is also about honouring and appreciating all the sacrifices made for the nation’s freedom and future.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 30, 2025 09:53 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).