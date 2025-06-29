The Fourth of July, also known as Independence Day in the United States, is celebrated on July 4 every year to commemorate the adoption of the Declaration of Independence in 1776. It marks the birth of the United States as an independent nation, free from British rule. The day is associated with patriotic displays, including fireworks, parades, flag-hoisting ceremonies, and speeches that honour the country’s history and founding ideals. It’s a time for communities to come together, celebrating freedom, democracy, and national pride. A big part of Fourth of July celebrations involves enjoying classic American foods, often outdoors with friends and family. Ahead of Fourth of July 2025, we bring you delicious recipes that you can prepare at home to celebrate the US independence day. Why Red-Coloured Food Is Eaten on Juneteenth Day?

1. Grilled Hot Dogs: A must-have at almost every backyard cookout, hot dogs are grilled to a perfect char and served warm in a soft bun. They're typically topped with classic condiments like mustard, ketchup, diced onions, and sweet or dill relish. Variations include adding sauerkraut, chili, or cheese for extra flavour and regional flair.

Watch Recipe Video of Grilled Hot Dogs:

2. BBQ Ribs: Tender and fall-off-the-bone, BBQ ribs are smoked or slow-cooked to perfection and generously coated with tangy, sweet, or spicy barbecue sauce. Their smoky aroma and juicy texture make them a standout at any summer gathering. They're often paired with coleslaw, baked beans, or cornbread for a hearty plate.

Watch Recipe Video of BBQ Ribs:

3. Potato Salad: This creamy side dish is made by boiling and cooling chunks of potato, then mixing them with mayonnaise, mustard, chopped pickles or onions, and sometimes hard-boiled eggs and fresh herbs. It’s a cool, refreshing contrast to grilled meats and is served chilled. Variations across regions include vinegar-based dressings or additions like celery and bacon.

Watch Recipe Video of Potato Salad:

4. Corn on the Cob: A summer staple, corn on the cob is either boiled or grilled until tender and sweet. It's typically brushed with melted butter and sprinkled with salt, pepper, or spices like paprika or chili powder. Some enjoy it Mexican-style (elote) with mayonnaise, cheese, and lime for a zesty twist.

Watch Recipe Video of Corn on the Cob:

5. Apple Pie: An iconic American dessert, apple pie features a flaky, golden-brown crust filled with spiced apples cooked to soft perfection. It's often served warm with a scoop of vanilla ice cream or a dollop of whipped cream. This timeless dish evokes feelings of comfort, nostalgia, and holiday tradition.

Watch Recipe Video of Apple Pie:

These dishes not only satisfy appetites but also evoke a sense of nostalgia, community, and celebration that defines the spirit of the Fourth of July.

