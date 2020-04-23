French Toast Is The Perfect Healthy Snack! Here’s the Recipe of Eggy Bread (Watch Video)

French Toast (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Food or snacks which satisfy the tastebud are not necessarily unhealthy. There are a variety of meals which are highly nutritious and at the same time are delicious. One such delicacy is french toast, which is a bread dish soaked in eggs mixed with milk and then fried. French toast is known by different names like eggy bread, German toast, Bombay toast, poor knights, gypsy toast, torrija and eggs-oh-lay. Let's take a look at why french toast is a perfect healthy snack along with the recipe of this mouth-watering dish.

How is French Toast a Healthy Snack?

Though french toast is a calorie-rich dish, it must also be noted that it offers a whole lot of nutrition to the body. The carbohydrate content of the french toast is good enough to refill the glycogen level, which in turn provides the body with energy to perform activities. Therefore, it can be used as a good pre-workout snack if you are looking forward to an intense workout. Apart from this, the presence of fibre in french toast promotes digestive health. Also, eggy bread offers protein, iron and calcium to the body. Here's a look at the healthy recipe of french toast.

Healthy French Toast Recipe

If you are looking forward to a healthy french toast, then try using brown bread or multigrain bread for preparation. Also, if you are on a weight loss regime, then watch out for the quantity you eat, as french toast is very high in calories. However, eggy bread is definitely not a bad option to try for dessert or evening snack once in a while.