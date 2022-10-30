Halloween is a celebration of the day and is observed in many countries. All you get to see during the Halloweens are carved pumpkins, scary outfits and costumes, lanterns and children going around trick o treating.

Halloween is celebrated every year on October 31. On this day, people of all age groups, be it kids or adults, dress in the scariest and spookiest way and party with their friends and family in a horror theme get-together. Not just the costumes and decorations, but also the menu is apt and scary for the day. As you celebrate Halloween 2922, we at LatestLY, have compiled a collection of the spookiest drinks that you can try for the festival. From 'Vampires' to 'Witches' Connection, Know How These Nocturnal Creatures Got Linked to The Spooky Celebrations.

Vampire Kiss Martini

This is one of the scariest drinks for a Halloween theme party. It is delicious and deadly and a setting that you shouldn’t be missing as you celebrate Halloween 2022.

Halloween Black Magic Cocktail

When talking about the dead on Halloween how can we forget about black magic? Adding a bit more to your theme party, this variation to your regular screwdriver drink is a must for your Halloween party.

Black Widow Shot

Shots are the heart of every party. They are quick and do wonders in a party. Just make a batch of these black widow shots and keep them cold. Your guests are surely going to love these little shots.

Dracula’s Curse

Mixing berries and citrus fruits, with sum vodka and rum, Dracula’s curse is a delicious and attractive drink. It is perfect for a Halloween theme party and therefore you must try your hand on it this year.

Halloween might be a scary festival but is an opportunity for family and friends to party together. Organising one of the best Halloween parties, don’t forget to level up your drinks menu by trying these amazing recipes for the festival. Wishing everyone Happy Halloween 2022!

