The night of spookiness, Halloween 2020 is almost here. Is your home ready for the haunting celebrations of Hallows Eve? When we think about this holiday, we come across a lot of creepy images, haunted stories, scary looking costumes and all that. One of the many images associated with Halloween is of bats. Now it is no surprise that given their nocturnal nature they are associated with the scary night, but there is more to it and linking them to vampires! Ahead of the Halloween 2020 night, we tell you about bats and their connection with these spooky celebrations. Because of the initial speculations of bats spreading COVID-19, people associated bats with all sorts of hate. Even sighting of different bat species gave a scare to everyone.

Theories About Bats Connection to Halloween

Bats are nocturnal and such animals are often linked to all things evil and dark, often in literature and pop culture. But not all bats drink blood, those are vampire bat species . But thanks to Bram Stoker's 1897 novel Dracula, they became associated with vampires in fiction. He mentioned of vampires turning into bats as per their will.

. But thanks to Bram Stoker's 1897 novel Dracula, they became associated with vampires in fiction. He mentioned of vampires turning into bats as per their will. Vampire bats were found in South America in the 17th century. At the time, there were stories of blood-hungry demons searching for meals. One of the widespread belief was when vampires were on lookout for more victims they turned into bats!

were on lookout for more victims they turned into bats! There was a belief that witches worshiped bats (horned figures with wings). Witches are said to have used bat blood in their "flying" concoctions.

One of the stories connecting bats to Halloween goes back to Celtic harvest festival. The people used to lit up bonfires which attracted bats to munch on the bugs gathered around these lights. During the celebration of Halloween, the Celtics dressed up in costumes and made offerings in the bonfire to appease the demons. They considered the approaching bats as one of the spirits embodying the dead.

Bats do come across as mysterious animals. They are flying mammals and people do not understand them with the numerous myths to these birds. Because of their in general "creepy" understanding, they are also considered a part of the spooky side of Halloween. Dog-Faced Bat Goes Viral as Tweeple Cannot Wrap Their Heads Around the 'Bizarre' Creature!

So these are some of the spooky beliefs and tales that link these flying creatures to the haunting celebrations of Halloween!

