Dinner is the last meal before you sleep and, hence, it is supposed to be light. It's good to have a light dinner so that it is easily digested before you sleep. Going to bed on an empty stomach is as bad as having a heavy dinner that takes too much time for digestion. Therefore, it's very important to find the right balance.

Many people skip meals and rely on sugar-filled teacups, which is a big-time health disaster. Also, it is better to eat dinner close to the sunset. Having a heavy breakfast and going to sleep would disturb your sleep and lead to bad food choices the next day as well. We bring you some healthy dinner recipes for easy digestion and sound sleep. Make sure you eat them by 8 PM. Here’s How Eating Your Meal at The Right Time Can Be Healthy.

Lemon Chicken

A non-vegetarian delight for the fitness freaks, lemon chicken is one of the healthiest dinner options for people who eat no veg. Stir-fried with a twist of lemon topped, this form of chicken is light and protein-rich. For people who work out or exercise in the evening, this is the best source of protein for immediate recovery.

Lemon Chicken (Photo Credits: Flickr)

Whole Wheat Noodles

With a pinch of soya sauce, green chilli sauce and vinegar, whole wheat noodles made in olive oil are a very quick yet healthy dinner option one can relish. You can add chunks of paneer, tofu or chicken as per your own preferences.

Whole Wheat Noodles (Photo Credits: Flickr)

Sauteed Vegetables

People who follow a strict health regime avoid eating cooked food. For them, this is the quickest and best dinner recipe. Saute your favourite veggies like capsicum, broccoli, beans, corns etc and add some mayonnaise if you want to and honey to it. This is very common among people who want to lose weight while keeping their taste buds happy.

Sauteed Vegetables (Photo Credits: Flickr)

Khichdi

Made with different pulses and rice, mixed with different vegetables, khichdi is the favourite of all Indian kitchens. This is easy to make and meant for healthy intake. Khichdi is the best Dinner recipe for meant for everyone.

Khichdi (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

Dal

In Indian houses, dal is a very frequently cooked food item. You can combine it with rice or have it with chapati. People who avoid having rice or chapati at night can also boil dal, add some chopped onions and top it with your favourite spices.

Dal (Photo Credits: Flickr)

Skipping a meal is never a good idea, and so is consuming a heavy late-night meal. Plan your meals wisely and have your dinner two hours before you sleep. Try having your dinner by 7-8 pm as this will not only help you in easy digestion but also give you sound sleep.

