'Early to bed and early to rise, makes the man healthy, wealthy and wise'. Leading a disciplined lifestyle is the key to good health. People living in metro cities have adopted the habit of having dinner late at night just before going to bed, which can be detrimental to health. In that context, let's take a look at the health benefits of early dinner. Is it Healthy to Have Bananas And Milk Together? All That You Should Know About The Combination of These Two Ingredients.

Having dinner early, say at least three hours before going to bed, can aid in weight loss and fat loss. The later you eat, the less your body is prepared to sleep, which can negatively affect memory and efficiency for the next day. Eating late night mostly leads to overeating and if you sleep immediately after dinner, it can even damage the digestive tract. Stress and eating unhealthy fats during day time often is a major cause of late-night eating. Eat Dinner Like a Pauper for Weight Loss; Here’s A Look at Some Healthy Night Meal Recipes.

How Early Dinner Can Help in Weight Loss & Help Avoid Health Problems

The calories from the food which is eaten in the late hours are stored as fat in the body, which can lead to weight gain. A recent study published in Endocrine Society’s ‘Journal of Clinical Endocrinology and Metabolism’ states that eating late dinner is associated with weight gain and high blood sugar levels regardless of the meal. The research also mentions that hunger hormone ghrelin tends to be lower in the early evening and afternoon when people follow the early time-restricted feeding schedule. Irregular eating patterns affect the circadian system, which damages brain health. Eating late night is also one of the major causes of acid reflux. This is because the stomach struggles to digest the food when a person is lying in bed, the pressure of food metabolising can result in the loosening of the Lower Esophageal Sphincter (LES), hence, giving way to undigested food and stomach acids to travel back to the oesophagus.

Hence, for overall good health, it is recommended to have a healthy balanced meal in dinner which contains macronutrients in proper proportion, at least two to three hours before sleeping. If you feel hungry, by the time you go to bed, you can have a glass of cold milk or a handful of nuts at that time to satisfy your hunger.

(This article is written for an informative purpose and should not be substituted for medical advice. Kindly consult your doctor before trying any tips.)

